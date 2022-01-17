17% women suspect malignancy; some require biopsy, tests to finalize diagnosis, finds study

Indus Health Plus, preventive healthcare, has revealed a study on Cervical Cancer in India based on the checkups conducted from April 2020 to January 2022 (5000 females). The aim was to bring light and create awareness around the rising incidences of cervical cancer.

The study showed that 17 percent of females had a suspicion of malignancy and some of them were required a biopsy or further confirmatory tests to finalize the diagnosis. They have been recommended to seek urgent consultation with a gynecologist.

Besides that, 17 percent were detected with some fungal or bacterial infection/inflammation which also required treatment and proper management and 6 percent were found with mild inflammation which required further follow up. Even in case of a normal result, it is advisable to repeat the test once in 3 years or in case of any symptoms like abnormal vaginal bleeding, foul-smelling vaginal discharge, pelvic pain etc.

The study was conducted based on Pap smear test which is a method of screening used to primarily detect premalignant or malignant cells in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus in females. It can also detect any infections or inflammation of the cervix. Later stages diagnosis involve multiple lines of treatment increasing the cost considerably and the disease at an advanced stage poses a far greater risk to health and the symptoms are usually more severe decreasing the quality of life to a very big extent.

Amol Naikawadi, JMD & Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus said, “Cervical cancer ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women in India and the second most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age. Every year, many women suffering from cervical cancer succumb to it due to late detection or lack of healthcare facilities. It is very important to build awareness and empower women to take precaution as it is a huge burden on an individual's financial and mental status. Cancer diagnosis is a huge impact on a person's emotional well-being and affects the entire family. And to be specific to cervical cancer, it can cause a lot of anxiety as it affects the patients personal, social, and family life as well. To lessen the chances of getting cervical cancer, it is important to maintain hygiene and get yourself vaccinated against HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) that causes cervical cancer.”

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:13 PM IST