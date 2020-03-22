12 ways to make social isolation work for you

You wish: You could spend more time with your older relatives…

You can: Make long video calls on WhatsApp, Facetime or Skype that will give them the good vibes from you but not the germs. This way you can make sure they’re doing well and they will feel reassured by your ‘presence’ too.

You wish: You could watch a movie in the cinema hall…

You can: Recreate the experience at home. Now this is a no-brainer in these times of Netflix, Prime and all the other OTT content streaming platforms. Pop some corn, turn on the AC, pull on the soft blanket, adjust the cushions, and pick the film of your choice.

It will be easy to imagine you’re at INOX Insignia or PVR Luxe. But don’t make it so comfortable that you decide never to fork out a fortune at those places again!

You wish: You could read a book…

You can: Yes. You still can! But if you’re craving new ones, I suggest you don’t borrow from a friend, visit a book store or order a paperback online. Instead, search for free books on the Internet or download the Kindle app to your smartphone and buy the digital versions for a change. They’re cheaper, better for the environment and virus-free. Well, at least free from COVID-19!

You wish: You could get some ‘me time’…

You can: Designate a room in the house as ‘the Fortress of Solitude’ and take turns basking in some alone time, doing stuff you enjoy. This includes kids and pets – everyone needs time out from the madding crowd for at least some time in the day.

You wish: You could go shopping…

You can: I wouldn’t recommend going to a mall or shopping centre right now. Not even buying things online as you’ll be putting yourself and the delivery executives at risk.

But why not ‘window shop’ on all those websites and ‘add to bag’? It gives you the joy of imagining yourself in all kinds of clothes and accessories without burning a hole in your pocket. As long as you don’t click on ‘check out’, of course.

You wish: You could attend that wedding…

You can: Don’t feel compelled to join the festivities. Instead, make a fun or sweet video conveying your love and blessings and send it to the couple. If you feel like you’re missing out on the wedding glitz, put on your finery and watch your favourite wedding-themed film. Bollywood has so many, you could have a week of celebration!

You wish: You could be photographing wildlife…

You can: Turn your lens outside your window and you might just be pleasantly surprised by the vast variety of birds, butterflies and other beautiful creatures that live in Mumbai’s outdoor spaces as you capture the flutter of colourful wings, the furry flurries, the cosy two somes and the aerial antics.