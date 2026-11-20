As Diwali lights up homes and neighbourhoods, the celebrations bring more than festive cheer. Firecrackers add smoke, dust and harmful particles to an atmosphere where air quality is already a concern. While the effects of pollution on human health are widely discussed, animals breathe the same air, often without any protection. From dogs and cats living in homes to birds and community animals on the streets, pollution can affect their health in several ways. So, what does polluted air mean for our pets, and how can we keep them safe?

More than breathing

Air pollution affects animals much like it affects humans. Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can travel deep into the lungs, while dust, smoke and harmful gases irritate the nose, throat and airways.

Pets exposed to polluted air may develop coughing, sneezing, wheezing, watery eyes and nasal irritation. In some cases, smoke and airborne particles can trigger inflammation in the respiratory tract, making breathing uncomfortable. Repeated exposure may also aggravate existing respiratory conditions, including asthma in cats, and place additional strain on animals with heart problems.

The effects are not restricted to the lungs. Pollutants can irritate the eyes and skin, causing redness, watering, itching and discomfort. Dust and chemical particles may also settle on an animal’s fur and paws. Since pets regularly lick themselves while grooming, they can accidentally ingest some of these pollutants.

Explaining why pets are particularly vulnerable, pet parent Aditi Limaye Kamat says, “All Pets are more sensitive to Diwali smoke as they breathe faster and stay closer to the ground. It can cause cough, watery eyes, breathing difficulty and anxiety, with hiding, restlessness and loss of appetite. Parents should keep pets indoors with windows closed, avoid walks when AQI is high, keep water fresh, and create a calm, quiet space. Try and alter walk timings when there's crackers bursting or use pee pads at home. Also seek vet care if breathing trouble, persistent cough or lethargy continues. It's not worth taking these things lightly.”

Dogs and cats that spend time outdoors, particularly near busy roads, construction sites or areas where waste is burned, may face greater exposure. Indoor pets are not entirely protected either. Smoke and pollutants can enter homes through open windows, balconies and ventilation systems, exposing animals even when they rarely step outside.

When Diwali worsens

The impact of fireworks goes beyond breathing difficulties. Animals have more sensitive hearing than humans, making loud, unexpected bursts particularly distressing. Dogs may tremble, pant excessively, bark, hide or attempt to run away. Cats may become unusually withdrawn, refuse food or look for places to hide.

Veterinary surgeon Dipty Mahind explains that both smoke and noise can have serious consequences for pets. “Diwali firecracker smoke and rising air pollution can seriously affect pets, irritating their eyes, skin and respiratory system. Common symptoms include coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, breathing difficulties, lethargy and anxiety. Prolonged exposure may worsen asthma, bronchitis and existing heart or lung conditions. Pet parents should keep pets indoors, close windows and doors, use air purifiers, avoid outdoor walks during peak pollution, provide fresh water and seek veterinary advice if symptoms persist or breathing becomes difficult.

The loud noise of Diwali fireworks can cause significant fear, stress and anxiety in pets, particularly dogs and cats. They may tremble, hide, pant, vocalise, become restless or attempt to escape. Repeated exposure can lead to noise phobias and long-term anxiety. Pet parents should create a quiet, secure indoor space, close windows and curtains, play calming background music, keep pets indoors and seek veterinary advice for stress management and treatment for noise phobia.”

Such stress can also affect their behaviour and appetite. For outdoor animals, the situation can be more difficult. Frightened community dogs and cats may run onto busy roads, get injured or move away from familiar surroundings. Smoke and chemical residue from discarded crackers can also cause irritation or injuries if animals come into contact with them or accidentally chew them.

Who is vulnerable?

Although pollution can affect any animal, some are more susceptible to its effects. Puppies, kittens, senior pets and animals with existing heart or lung conditions need extra care.

Flat-faced breeds such as Pugs, Bulldogs and Persian cats may be particularly vulnerable because their breathing passages are already restricted. Birds also deserve special attention. Their highly sensitive respiratory systems make them especially susceptible to smoke, dust and airborne chemicals, even when kept indoors.

Long-term exposure to polluted air is another concern. Repeated inhalation of harmful particles may contribute to chronic respiratory inflammation and other health complications.

Care for outdoor animals

Community animals often face the greatest risk because they have limited access to clean, sheltered spaces. Residents can help by leaving fresh drinking water and food in protected areas away from firecracker activity.

Animal rescuer Yael Ajgarni highlights that the impact of festive noise extends well beyond household pets. “Any festival in which there's a lot of crowd activity that creates noise on a large scale, it disturbs our animals and birds. I don't think people who cause this noise pollution realise the magnitude of the problems they cause. So many animals, even pets, get displaced during such festival times. Pigeons outside collapse due to shock; our community animals stop eating and live in constant anxiety. We have to take precautions for them to reduce as much stress as we can.

As pet parents, we should firstly try sound proofing our homes with foam tapes or other methods. There are cloth wraps that can be used to cover the ears for cats and dogs. Changing their outdoor walk schedule will also help. Depending on where you live, try to walk your pet before or much after the time people burst crackers in your area. Listen to your pet. If they want to be indoors more, respect and accomodate that. You can also ask your vet for anti-anxiety medication if needed. Playing white noise in your house might be helpful, too.

For community animals, always keep a filled water bowl wherever they can easily access it. Give them food at a time when there's less public activity. And include gut-calming food in their diet tlike yogurt, bone broth, pumpkin and sweet potatoes. Further, if possible, create safe spaces in your society area where they can come to rest.”

Avoid bursting crackers near animal shelters, feeding spots or places where street dogs and cats rest. If an animal appears frightened, do not chase or corner it. Give it space and contact a local animal welfare organisation if it is injured or needs assistance.

For pet owners, outdoor walks should be kept short during high pollution levels. Avoid strenuous exercise and take dogs out when air quality is relatively better.

Recognise warning signs

Persistent coughing, wheezing, rapid or laboured breathing, watery eyes, unusual tiredness and loss of appetite are signs that something may be wrong. Open-mouth breathing in cats or visible difficulty breathing requires immediate veterinary attention.

Avoid giving human medicines or trying home remedies without consulting a veterinarian. Pets with existing health conditions may also need specific precautions during periods of poor air quality.

Pollution is not just a human health concern; it is an animal welfare issue too. As we take steps to protect ourselves and our families this Diwali, extending the same care to animals around us is equally important. They may not be able to tell us when the air becomes difficult to breathe, but recognising their discomfort and acting in time can make all the difference.

Protect them indoors

A few simple changes at home can help reduce exposure during periods of poor air quality.

Keep windows closed: Shut windows and doors during heavy smoke and firecracker activity. Use a HEPA air purifier, if available, to improve indoor air quality.

Create a safe space: Set aside a familiar, quiet room for pets during Diwali. Draw the curtains and play soft music or television to help mask sudden noises.

Avoid indoor pollutants: Do not add to the smoke with incense sticks, candles, smoking or mosquito coils around pets.

Maintain hygiene: Wipe their paws and gently clean their coat after outdoor exposure. Keep food and water bowls clean and away from dust.

Limit outdoor activity: Avoid long walks and strenuous play when pollution levels are high. Take pets out briefly when air quality is relatively better.