Trawler sinks off Miramar, 37 crew wades to shore

A fishing trawler got grounded off Miramar late Thursday night but fortunately all the 37 fishermen and crew managed to wade through shallow waters safely to the shore.

Personnel of Drishti Lifesaving manning the beach safety patrol at the Miramar beach were alerted and assisted the crew to scamper to safety, an official of the agency said.

The trawler was returning to the Betim jetty after a fishing sortie out at Sea but suffered engine trouble and got grounded.

According to Drishti, the distress call was received at 10 pm on Thursday night that the 37 fishermen were stranded and the operation to bring them to safety was conducted in the dead of the night.

Shahish and Kalmesh, the captain and lifeguard of Drishti posted at Miramar beach worked with the Umesh and Sagar of the Beach Safety Patrol there to assist the fishermen in distress back to safety.

Jet skis were launched into the waters off Miramar in the dead of the night, Drishti said, adding that the entire rescue lasted for about three hours between 10 pm on Thursday and 1 am on Friday.