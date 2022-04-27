Taxi man arrested for assaulting GoaMiles driver

Acting on the complaint of GoaMiles, Calangute Police arrested a local taxi driver for allegedly threatening and assaulting a Goa Miles driver a couple of days ago.

The local taxi driver Yogesh Govekar alias Mogembo was arrested and later released on bail late Tuesday night.

The Goa Miles driver had complained to senior police officers that the alleged accused Yogesh Govekar had assaulted him in Calangute on April 23.

Senior police officers summoned the alleged accused to the police station on Tuesday and arrested him under section 151 of the IPC.

Some of the local taxi drivers who had gathered outside the Calangute Police Station said that they had carried out an “awareness campaign” among the Goa Miles drivers who come to drop passengers in the beach village.

“Some of the local taxi-drivers along with Yogesh Govekar had undertaken a drive to inform the Goa Miles drivers that they can only drop passengers but cannot take passengers on their return journey. We did not assault any of their drivers,” a local taxi driver said.

He said the Goa Miles driver has lodged a false allegation against Yogesh Govekar who was brought to the police station.Leader of Opposition and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo also rushed to the police station and interacted with senior police officials on the issue.

“We cannot stop the operations of Goa Miles taxis. But we only want that Goa Miles drivers should not pick up passengers from the hotels. We need to protect the interest of our local taxi drivers,” Lobo said.

He said of late, the Goa Miles taxis were stopping at various points and picking up passengers on their onward journey.“Our drivers, who go with passengers to the airport, do not stop and pick passengers from the airport. We need to protect each one’s interest,” he said.

The Calangute MLA further said that an application has been moved before the deputy collector to release taxi-driver Yogesh Govekar on bond.

ALSO READ Goa: CM Pramod Sawant to reconsider sacking of seven anganwadi staff

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:20 PM IST