 Predator Turns Prey: Frog Traps Cobra In Rare Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Wildlife Encounter | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaPredator Turns Prey: Frog Traps Cobra In Rare Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Wildlife Encounter | Video

Predator Turns Prey: Frog Traps Cobra In Rare Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Wildlife Encounter | Video

A rare incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar saw a 1–1.5-foot cobra trapped in the grip of a frog at High Court Colony. Environmentalist Daud Shaikh rescued the cobra and later also rescued a non-venomous Dhaman snake from Gulshan Mahal. The unusual predator-prey reversal, captured on video, has gone viral, astonishing wildlife enthusiasts and social media users.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, August 04, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Predator Turns Prey: Frog Traps Cobra In Rare Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Wildlife Encounter | Video
Predator Turns Prey: Frog Traps Cobra In Rare Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Wildlife Encounter | Video | X / @ncrpatrika

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a very uncanny and surprising incident, a Cobra snake around 1 to 1.5 feet long was entangled in the clutches of a frog. The incident occurred in High Court Colony on Beed By-pass Road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar area on Monday.


On receiving the information, the environmentalist of the Life Care Animal Welfare Association Daud Shaikh rushed to the spot and rescued it from the clutches of the frog. Meanwhile, the video of the incident had gone viral on social media.


Similarly, another snake was spotted at the residence of the divisional commissioner ‘Gulshan Mahal’ on the same day. Daud Shaikh rushed to the spot and found that it was a non-poisonous ‘Dhaman’ snake. He took both the captured snakes to the mountains in the Satara area and released both of them.


Chares Darwin explained his theory of evolution as the ‘Survival of the Fittest’. It suggests that the fittest control over the weakest. Accordingly, the fittest animals eat the weakest and survive. Frog is considered as a prey of snakes. However, in the quest for survival, the frog grabbed its own predator and saved itself. The incident of the cobra and the frog is very unusual and is grabbing the attention of the people on social media.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source