Post-Rahul episode, is Goa Congress waiting for nod to stage protests?

Any protests or demonstrations by Congress leaders and workers lining up in Goa post-conviction of Rahul Gandhi and his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, is a question that did the rounds in political circles during the weekend. For, protests by Congress workers, whether spontaneous or orchestrated, were reported in other states. It could not be gathered whether the State Congress leadership is waiting for the party High Command’s nod to stage any protests.

A day ago, party leadership is believed to have participated in the AICC online programme on the Rahul Gandhi episode. It could, however, not be ascertained whether the State leadership has received any brief how to go about the matter. Wait and watch.

Churchill keeping plans close to chest on contesting LS polls

Where’s Varca strongman Bab Churchill? Well, nothing much has been heard from the former PWD Minister of late. Sources, however, say Churchillbab is very much holed up in the State. If sources are to be believed, the former Benaulim MLA is maintaining low profile, but has been spotted moving down South, apparently interacting with his supporters with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls just a year away. A two-time former MP, Churchillbab is keeping his plans close to his chest on the question of throwing his hat in the LS ring. Wait and watch.

Sardinha keen in seeking re-polls, but all eyes on Cong leadership

The Congress leadership may have to soon grapple with this one crucial question – if not sitting MP Franciscobab Sardinha, who amongst the probable candidates will fit the bill and help retain the South Goa seat in 2024? Sardinhabab, sources say, is very much keen in seeking re-election. How the Congress would deny ticket to the four-time MP remains to be seen. Names of former GPCC chief Girishbab Chodankar, AAP-turned-Congress leader Elvisbab Gomes and Capt Viriatobab Fernandes are also doing the rounds in Congress circles as probable candidates for South Goa. Wait and watch.

Kamat gearing to take political battle in Goa Forward camp

Congress-turned-BJP Margao MLA Diggu seemed not averse in taking the political battle right in the Goa Forward camp. At a time when Goa Forward chief Vijaibab Sardesai has adopted a stand, allowing his group of councillors to launch development projects in Fatorda, in an apparent bid to corner his Margao counterpart, Diggu seemed unfazed. The Margao MLA not only continues to launch development projects of City Fathers representing Margao, but has now entered Fatorda to do the honours in BJP represented wards. Has Vijaibab Sardesai any answer?

Bypass issue: When Venzy lost his cool against Benaulim sarpanch

It was a week when AAP Benaulim MLA Venzybab Viegas seemed raring to take on Benaulim Sarpanch Xavierbab Pereira head on. During an inspection of the western bypass work, Venzybab lost his cool in full public view. He even called for gherao of the sarpanch as he trained his guns on the Benaulim panchayat over the delay in approaching the High Court on the bypass issue. Local political observers are trying to figure out the reasons behind Venzybab’s outbursts against the sarpanch. Wait and watch.