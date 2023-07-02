Goa: Undeterred By Rough Seas, Tourists Make Merry At Colva Beach

Visitors to the world class Colva beach had a wonderful time as they were ventured out for a swim under the watchful eyes of a life guard.

On the other hand, illegal hawking reign supreme at the Colva beach, with women hawkers do brisk business with no enforcement around to rein in on the illegal vending.

That’s not all. Stray dogs were on the prowl at the entrance to the beach around noon.

A visit to the iconic beach revealed that there’s no stop to the visit by domestic tourists to the world class beach. Saturday noon saw a family enjoying a swim in the choppy waters right under the watchful eyes of a life guard. An infant was part of the group who was seen in the shallow waters at the beach.

What came as a surprise was the presence of illegal hawkers on the beach. Despite warnings issued by Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte that illegal vending and hawking have no place along the beach belt, migrant women hawkers made merry at the beach, with no enforcement agency around to rein in on the illegal business.

With the beach shack business wound up during the monsoons, stray dogs were all found right at the entrance to the Colva beach. A man was seen feeding the strays at the seating arrangement at the beach entrance.