Goa: Truck Driver's Quick Thinking Prevents Major Collision At Vales Junction

Vasco: A major road disaster was narrowly avoided at Vales Junction on Saturday night, thanks to the quick thinking of an alert truck driver. According to sources, a truck with the registration number MH46 BM9104 crashed into a divider along the busy four-lane highway near the junction.

About The Situation

The empty truck was travelling from Margao towards the port to load cargo. “The truck was moving at a regular speed when the driver suddenly realised that the vehicle’s brakes had failed as he approached Vales Junction,” said a source.

“Noticing the red traffic signal and the numerous vehicles waiting at the junction, he acted quickly. He immediately slowed down and manoeuvred the truck onto the divider to reduce speed. This quick decision prevented the truck from crashing into the waiting vehicles, averting a major road disaster. The driver’s quick decision to use the divider as a braking mechanism was critical. His presence of mind in such a high-pressure situation was commendable,” the source added.

Eyewitnesses praised the driver’s prompt response, noting that his actions likely saved multiple lives and prevented significant damage.