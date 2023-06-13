Goa To Witness Good Amount Of Rainfall In July And August

IMD predicts good rainfall in Goa in July and August. | File

Experts, however, said there was nothing to worry and Goa would get its share of good rains and the deficit would be compensated in the months of July and August which is peak monsoon season.

Since June 1, the State has received an average cumulative rainfall of 78.2 mm in contrast to the normal average of 104.3 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said moderate rainfall has occurred at most places in the State.

According to the weather report, Panaji, Mapusa, Canacona and Pernem has received 30 mm of average rainfall in the last 24 hours while Dabolim and Sanquelim received 20 mm of rain and Mormugao, Ponda, Margao and Quepem received 10 mm of average rainfall.

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rain/thundershowers for next four days in the State.

So far, no heavy showers have been reported from many parts of the State even as the severe cyclone “Biparjoy” has been moving fast northwards.

Meteorologist, Dr Ramesh Kumar said several factors including the severe cyclone “Biparjoy” led to delay in the onset of monsoon in Kerala.

“But those very systems in the Arabian Sea have helped to expedite the onset of monsoon in Goa. Within two days of the onset of monsoon in Kerala, monsoon made its entry over Goa,” said Dr Kumar.

He said apart from the initial hiccups, the State will receive a good amount of rainfall this year.

“We don’t have to worry too much. There won’t be any rainfall deficit in Goa. The State receives good rainfall in July and August which is the peak season for monsoon. Goa receives maximum rains in July,” he said.

He said in 2019 there were around five cyclones in the Arabian Sea and yet the State received heavy rainfall in that year.

The meteorologist, however, cautioned that Goa will have to develop a mechanism to conserve water and recharge its ground water.

“Most of the rainfall we receive in Goa flows into the Arabian Sea. We have to find a way to conserve water by constructing reservoirs, ponds, wells etc,” Dr Kumar opined.