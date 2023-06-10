Goa: Shortage At Mhaisal Plant, Water Supply To Panchwadi Stopped

Acute shortage of water in the Mhaisal water treatment plant has compelled authorities to stop tap water supply to Panchwadi panchayat area from Friday. The PWD has plans to supply water through tankers from Saturday.

Residents from Shiroda and Borim are being supplied water from the Opa and Salaulim water treatment plants between 10 pm and 1 am.

For the past few days, a sharp reduction in water at the Mhaisal water treatment plant led to water pumps being shut on Thursday.

PWD officials have begun arrangement to supply water by tankers.

When contacted, PWD Assistant Engineer Kashinath Saraf confirmed that water supply from the Mhaisal treatment plant has been stopped and that, tanker would be available for the people from Saturday.

Shiroda BJP Block President Suraj Naik has appealed to people to make judicious use of water till the monsoon starts in the State.