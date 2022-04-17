Goa: Sewage pipeline work on Sal River stopped after locals express concerns

Margao: The Sewerage and Infrastructure Development of Goa could not commence work on the laying of the underground treated sewage water line in the Pedda locality of Benaulim after people expressed their fears that releasing the water would contaminate the river Sal.

The villagers, along with Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas, who made his appearance at the spot, also explained to the sewerage officials that the villagers are moving the High Court with suggestions to work out a long-term solution to the treated sewage water discharge.

The Benaulim MLA said he has worked out three alternatives how to dispose off the treated sewage water by the STPs, saying that reusing the treated water, instead of releasing the same in the rivers and sea, would help conserve the scarce water resource.

“I understand that the PWD and Corporation officials have claimed that water that is sought to be discharged in the river Sal is treated sewage water. But, just keep one per cent risk factor, wherein for whatever reason, the water discharged in the river is not the treated one. Why should we allow our river and the environment to be contaminated,” Venzy maintained.

