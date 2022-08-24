Goa: PWD announces restricted water supply for Bardez, Bicholim areas | Representative Picture

The water supply department of public works has announced restricted water supply for the entire Bardez and part of Bicholim taluka for two days on August 24 and 25 after the main water pipeline supplying water from Assonora treatment plant was damaged at Karrasvaddo, Mapusa.

A PWD official informed that the contractor engaged in laying underground electricity cable damaged a 1000 diameter conveying main pipeline at Karrasvaddo on Monday morning.

Sources in the department informed that at least three pipelines have been damaged while undertaking the underground cabling work at Karrasvaddo.

“Work has already started to repair the pipeline on a war footing. Water has also been released in a limited way. We expect the pipeline to be repaired at the earliest so that proper water supply is restored,” said Mahesh Kenavdekar, Assistant Engineer, PWD (water division).

Similar incidents have been reported in the past when national highway at Karrasvaddo was being widened. The citizens had to bear the brunt of these mistakes.

The incident also highlights how the department and the agencies engaged to carry out public-related works have failed to locate major utility lines despite the advancement made by the technology.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan