 Goa: Police Fish Out Mortal Remains Of 33-Yr-Old Bandoda Resident Floating In Zuari River
Ponda Police mentioned that Ali Nadaf, a married youth, had left his home on Saturday morning. As he did not come home in the evening his relatives conducted a search and finally filed a missing complaint with Ponda police station on Sunday morning.

Monday, June 03, 2024
Ponda: Police with the help of Fire brigade fished out the body of Ali Murtuja Nadaf, aged 33 and resident of  Shapur-Bandoda from the Zuari river at Durbhat on Sunday morning. 

Statement Of The Police

Ali Nadaf was reported missing at Ponda police station since Saturday morning. The police after conducting panchanama sent the body for post-mortem.

Ponda Police mentioned that  Ali Nadaf, a married youth, had left his home on Saturday morning. As he did not come home in the evening his relatives conducted a search and finally filed a missing complaint with Ponda police station on Sunday morning. 

Police Receive Complaint Of A Body Flowing In Zuari River

Meanwhile, the Ponda Police received information about a male body floating in the Zuari river at  Durbhat. 

Ponda Police summoned the services of Ponda fire brigade. The staff of the fire brigade rushed to the spot and fished out the body from the river. 

After conducting the panchanama, the body was sent for post-mortem to find out the exact cause of death.

