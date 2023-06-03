Goa: Pernem council moots 2% tax on residential houses in jurisdiction

The new administrative building of Pernem Municipal Council (PMC) is being constructed by Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA), a government of Goa undertaking however due to the lethargy of the contractor the work has been delayed.

Due to this the monthly rent paid by the PMC to Kadamba Transport Corporation is accumulating day by day and is now reached to the tune of Rs 7 lakh. This pending rent amount has to be paid to the KTC by PMC.

PMC chairperson Siddhesh Pednekar questioned if the government can waive this rent amount, and could a proposal regarding this be put up. On this MLA Pravin Arlekar pointed out that it is due to the lethargy of the contractor that the construction is being delayed and the PMC has to work from the rented space. Hence the rent should be paid by the contractor, suggested the MLA. Arlekar also suggested that the contractor should be called to attend one of the meetings to discuss the issue. This proposal was passed.

Also, discussions were held on illegal residential houses and shops in PMC jurisdiction, and proposal was put up to levy 2% tax on them. The repairing of the gutters, action to be taken on the sewage water of shops, hotels and homes flown into the gutters were also discussed.

The crucial meeting of PMC was held in the presence of PMC chairperson Siddhesh Pednekar, and appointed councillor Pravin Arlekar. Chief Officer Anil Rane, deputy chairperson of PMC Ashwini Arvind Palayekar, councillor Usha Nagvekar, Vishakha Gadekar, Trupti Sawal Desai, Rakhi Kashalkar, Shivram Tukoji, Manoj Harmalkar, Madhav Sinai Desai, Vishnu alias Bappa Salgaonkar, engineers and others were present for the meeting.

Councillor Vishnu alias Bappa Salgaonkar questioned the delay in selecting various committees and also asked what work was done by the earlier committees. The bank accounts that were outside the jurisdiction of the PMC were decided to be brought in a bank that is within the PMC area. This proposal was passed too. Discussion and suggestions on the Sopo tax were also a part of the meeting.

The sewage water flown from the hotels, homes and shops directly to the gutter should be stopped and action taken against them suggested some members. The pre-monsoon works would be completed as early as possible, and the wells, streams, lakes would be cleared with the expense of Rs 30 lakh, it was decided. Deputy chairperson Ashwini Palayekar proposed vote of thanks.