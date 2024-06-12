﻿Goa: Govt Proposes Setting Up Laboratory Equipped With Advanced Instruments For Mineral Analysis

Panaji: Ahead of the recommencement of iron ore mining after a gap of over six years, the State government has proposed setting up a laboratory for mineral analysis. The lab will be equipped with advanced instruments procured through Central funds.

The Mines & Geology Department was under the scanner of the environmentalists and the Supreme Court for failing to have a dedicated equipped laboratory for the analysis of all minerals.

Statement Of Chief Minister's Office

During a Goa Geological Programming Board Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday, it was decided to strengthen the department by establishing a laboratory for mineral analysis.

“The laboratory will be equipped with advanced instruments procured through National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) funds,” the CMO said in a press statement after the meeting.

The CMO further stated that the government is committed to adopting advanced technology and scientific methods to ensure the efficient and environmentally responsible utilization of the State’s mineral resources.

Maps Of Geological & Mineral Map Of Goa & District Resource For North & South Goa Unveiled

During the meeting, the Geological and Mineral Map of Goa, along with the District Resource Maps for North and South Goa was unveiled.

The meeting agenda included discussions on several crucial topics including exploration of mining leases to be funded through the NMET. The meeting discussions also entailed that the profile of existing dumps will be studied by DMG-empanelled agencies utilizing NMET funds.

“The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will extend its support to the DMG, Goa, in preparing proposals to tap NMET funds,” the CMO said.