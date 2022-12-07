Goa: ﻿Goan appointed Senator in Canada

An expert on public policy is the first Goan to be appointed to the Senate of Canada on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau announced that the Governor General had appointed Andrew Cardozo, Dr Sharon Burey and Rear-Admiral Rebecca Patterson as independent senators to fill vacancies for Ontario.

Andrew Cardozo is a recognised expert on public policy, a columnist, and artist. A think-tank leader, his public policy areas of expertise span Canadian government and politics, multiculturalism, anti-racism, diversity and equity, broadcasting and cultural policy, and skills development especially the future of work.

He said on his LinkedIn profile, “Extremely honoured to be appointed to the Senate of Canada by Governor General Mary May Simon on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. An amazing opportunity to do my part to address the tough issues facing our country and the world.”

Cardozo, Dr Burey and Rear-Admiral Patterson were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, and chosen using a merit-based process open to all Canadians.

This process ensures senators are independent, reflect Canada’s diversity, and are able to tackle the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the country.

In a statement, Trudeau said: “I welcome Dr Sharon Burey, Andrew Cardozo, and Rear-Admiral Rebecca Patterson as Parliament’s newest independent senators. I know that their rich experiences, diverse perspectives, and passion for public service will help them be strong voices for all Ontarians. I look forward to working with them, and with all senators, as we continue to build a stronger, more prosperous, and more inclusive country that works for all Canadians.”

BACKGROUND

Cardozo has been the recipient of several awards including the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada Medal. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Science from York University and a Master of Arts in Public Administration from Carleton University. He is an ex-student of St Patrick’s High School and College, Karachi.

Andrew, who was born in Karachi, is the son of Leonard (Len) and Melba Cardozo. Len was a senior executive with ICI Pakistan, where he worked for 25 years, before moving to Canada.

Cardozo has been the President of the Pearson Centre for Progressive Policy since 2013. Previously, he was Executive Director of the Alliance of Sector Councils, and the founding President of the Pearson-Shoyama Institute.

He has been a columnist for the Toronto Star and Broadcast Dialogue, and since 2014, a regular contributor to the Hill Times with a monthly column on political and communications issues.

Earlier in his career, Cardozo was an adjunct professor at the School of Journalism and Communication at Carleton University and a Commissioner of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

Cardozo’s volunteer involvement includes being an adjudicator for the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council. He has also been a board member of the Catholic Centre for Immigrants, YMCA-YWCA of the National Capital Region, Media Awareness Network, the Vancouver-based Institute of Media Arts, Policy and Civil Society and has been active with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa.

THE SENATE

The Senate is the Upper House in Canada’s parliamentary democracy. It unites a diverse group of accomplished Canadians in service of their country. Created to counterbalance representation by population in the House of Commons, the Senate not only defends regional interests, it also creates space for the voices of historically underrepresented groups like Indigenous Peoples, racialised communities, and women.

Once appointed by the Governor General, new senators join their peers to examine and revise legislation, investigate national issues, and represent regional, provincial and territorial, and minority interests – important functions in a modern democracy.