Goa: Cong targets MLA at Cumbarjua's ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ campaign

﻿Congress MLAs Yuri Alemao and Adv Carlos Ferreira being felicitated by the Cumbarjua Congress block during launch of the party’s ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ campaign in the constituency at Old Goa, on Tuesday. |

Congress leaders targeted its former MLA Rajesh Faldessai who defected to the BJP as the party launched its ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ campaign in the constituency, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the campaign meeting at Old Goa, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said Faldessai entered the party with the beating of drums.

“He got elected because of the Congress and today, in the BJP, he is seen beating drums in a lot of places, I am sure in the next Assembly elections the people will beat the drums out of the MLA and send him home,” Alemao opined and informed that he defected for his self-development.

GPCC president Amit Patkar also came down heavily on MLA Faldessai for backstabbing the party which was responsible for getting him elected as a MLA.

“Whenever we asked him whether he is on way to BJP, Faldessai would swear on his mother that he is not leaving but he did not even respect his mother and left,” Patkar informed.

Further, Patkar said that on March 10, on the occasion of completion of one year as MLA, Faldessai posted on social media to thank the people for electing him.

“Ironically, the message has the symbol of BJP. I want to remind MLA Faldessai that it was the Congress voters who voted him and not BJP voters. By putting BJP symbol you have insulted the 6,786 voters,” Patkar stated while alleging that Faldessai joined BJP for his own development.

“Today, Faldessai is on the TCP Board and there is a plan to approve 400 FAR in the plateau adjoining the Old Goa heritage sites. This is the development that is going to happen here,” Patkar said

Cong’s media-in-charge Amarnath Panjikar, in fact, dared Faldessai to resign and re-contest.

“If you have the capability, resign and re-contest and the people will show you your place,” Panjikar challenged.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also targeted the BJP government for its failure on all fronts be it unemployment, price rise, corruption, selling of Mhadei, selling of government jobs, corruption in Panaji Smart City project. Inflation, deteriorating law and order situation, and various other issues.

Aldona MLA Adv Carlos Ferreira, Mahila chief Beena Naik, Vijay Bhike, Varad Mardolkar, Cumbarjua block president Vishal Volvoikar and others spoke.

The Cumbarjua block then felicitated the two MLAs Yuri Alemao and Adv Carlos Ferreira for keeping loyal to the Congress despite being tempted with offers by the BJP.