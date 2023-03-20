Goa: ﻿Around 80 houses being considered under Shram-Dham concept in Canacona

Laying the Foundation Stone to build the 4th House under ‘Shram-Dham’, Canacona MLA and Chairman of Balram Charitable Foundation Ramesh Tawadkar said all the 14 houses to be constructed in the first phase will be built by April end.

On Sunday, Tawadkar laid the foundation stone to construct the house of Heroliano Fernandes at Ourem-Palolem, the 4th house to be constructed for the needy people under the concept of Shram-Dham, in the presence of CMC Chairperson Ramakant Naikgaunkar, Ward Councillor and Ex-Chairperson Simon Rebello and others.

Three houses are already under construction at Ziltawadi (Gaondongrim), Ordhofond and Kumbegal in Poinguinim villages.

"We have identified 70-80 houses in dire need of reconstruction, besides another 60-70 are also in need of attention. So another 150 houses are in the process of identification and we will also construct these houses within the next four years," said Tawadkar, who is the chairman of the recently formed Balram Charitable Foundation under which the Shram-Dham concept has been launched by the Chief Minister.

CMC Dy Chairperson Laxuman (Bakal) Pagui, Councillor Narcisco (Nadin) Fernandes, ex-councillor Divakar Pagi, Canacona BJP president Vishal Dessai, BJP Karnataka executive member Dhaneshree Zamotikar and the people of Palolem and around were present for the function.