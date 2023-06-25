Goa: Accommodating Shivaji Becomes Bone Of Discord

The controversy over the installation of the Shivaji statue in Calangute may or may not have political overtones but it has definitely spawned a debate on the Maratha king’s significance amongst his followers in the State.

Caught in the eye of the storm, Calangute sarpanch Joseph Sequeira was forced to withdraw the panchayat resolution to remove the statue and also apologise to the seething group of Shiv Premis who had gathered in large numbers and refused to budge from the panchayat office.

The sarpanch and the panchayat were right and within the law to issue the notice to remove an illegally installed statue in the middle of the road and yet they were wrong in the eyes of the public (read Shiv Premis).

Going by the official correspondence between the panchayat and various government departments leading up to the controversial order to remove the statue, the panchayat has a well-documented case which can hold them in good stead if at all the issue spills into the corridors of the court.

Sarpanch speak

“I was never against the installation of the Shivaji statue, but not at the present site and for good reason. We have done our job which is all in black and white. It’s for the authorities to decide now,” Sequeira said when questioned about what would be his next step.

However, what took many by surprise were the attempts to give a communal spin to the unsavoury episode in Calangute.

“I was made to look like Salazar (the Portugal dictator) but as a matter of fact, all 11 panchayat members signed the resolution. So why target only me? I know about Shivaji. We have learnt about about his exploits in warfare from our history lessons in school. I am also a Shiv Premi,” said the sarpanch.

Incidentally, soon after the Calangute episode, police arrested a youth from Vasco for posting comments on social media against Shivaji and hurting religious sentiments.

Shivaji and religion

Although Shivaji was known to have worked to unite the Hindu community, he never differentiated between religious communities.

But unlike the secular Maratha king, his followers who had gathered in front of the Calangute panchayat were trying to drive a wedge between two communities and make it look like a minority versus majority battle.

“Shivaji was never a religious figure. He worked hard to bring about unity among the Hindus but by doing, so he did not harass or trouble members of other religions. He never disrespected people from other communities,” said Tushar Tople, a resident of Mapusa and a firm believer inin Shivaji’s ideology.

A resident of Calangute, Premanand Diukar, seconded the view stating that Shivaji supported every one irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

“Shivaji was the leader of the masses. I have great respect for him, but attributing religious sentiments to Shivaji is not right. I don’t agree with that. Shivaji had respect for all religions,” said Diukar, who is also the President of Calangute Constituency Forum.

According to Amey Natekar, a resident of Mapusa, Shivaji’s contribution to Goa was as much as in Maharashtra and therefore Goans are now coming to realise his contribution in the State.

“When Shivaji came to Goa, the inquisition was stopped. Any person who helps you in trouble is like God and he should be worshipped like a God,” said Natekar, a staunch Shiv Premi.

Statues installed overnight without permission

In Bardez, the first statue of Shivaji was installed in Mapusa and it was done by following all due procedures, including obtaining a resolution of the Mapusa Municipal Council.

But in the last two years, at least half a dozen of such statues of the Maratha warrior king have sprung up at various places, including the one at Calangute in Bardez.

Almost all these statues are illegal as no permissions were sought from authorities or the local bodies concerned.

“These statues are erected overnight without following due procedure. This should not happen. In fact, this goes against the principles of Shivaji who was known to be a strict follower of laws,” said Tople, who is one of the architects in installing the Shivaji statue in Mapusa.

Tople admitted that the young generation gets carried away and wants to install statues everywhere.

“We should follow the principles of the great warrior king. Just installing his statues is meaningless,” he opined.