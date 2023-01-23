Assault case: Fatorda police book accused for attempt to murder

Bharat Chaudhary from Margao has been booked by Fatorda police for attempt to murder of his business partner Lalit alias Dungaram Chaudhary, nearly 13 days after the brutal attack.

A group of people having their business in Goa on Saturday descended at the Fatorda police station to demand registration of attempt to murder in the January 8 incident wherein 38-year old victim Dungaram Lalia Chaudhary was brutally assaulted with a koita.

They also demanded that the police immediately arrest the culprit Bharat alias Choudhary involved in the brutal assault.

What apparently prompted the delegation to call on the Fatorda police was that the police had not yet registered a case of attempt to murder against the culprit despite the video showing a murderous assault on the victim. “We have called on the police to find out why the Fatorda police have till date not registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused. The video shows that the accused intended to murder the victim, but the later survived the attack,” the group said.

They further demanded to know from the police why the culprit has not been arrested till date since January 8 when the assault had taken place.

After the meeting with Fatorda PI Ditendra Naik, the delegation told the media that the police have explained them that the investigations are in progress in the case.

