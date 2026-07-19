‘Who Do We Belong To?’: Thousands Of State-Owned Air India Veterans Trapped In A Bureaucratic No Man's Land Over Pension | Representative pic

Mumbai: Around 23,000 retired personnel from Air India and the erstwhile Indian Airlines have been left trapped in a bureaucratic no-man's-land following the landmark 2022 privatisation of the national carrier. Cast adrift by both the government and the airline's new owners, these senior citizens find themselves struggling to survive on pittance-level monthly annuity payouts, even as a massive, employee-funded corpus sits locked away out of their reach.

MoCA Meeting Expected To Discuss Pension Crisis

A critical turning point is expected on Monday, when the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is scheduled to meet with representatives of the former employees to hammer out options that might finally pave the way for a dignified pension.

The roots of the crisis trace back over three decades. When these workers dedicated their careers to building the national carrier, they did so on explicit assurances of comprehensive post-retirement security of robust medical coverage, free passage tickets and a reliable pension.

Employee-Funded Pension Scheme Launched In 1994

In 1994, the airline introduced the Air India Employees’ Self-Contributory Superannuation Pension Scheme (AIESCSPS). Designed under a Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) framework, the proposal promised a monthly pension equivalent to 40% of an employee’s last drawn salary. Attracted by the promise of long-term security, employees voluntarily poured lakhs of rupees into the scheme through direct deductions from their 1994 to the Tatas took over the carrier in 2022.

However, the safety net quickly unravelled and the scheme was discontinued in 1997, just three years post launch. According to sources, the entities involved in the scheme had severely miscalculated and exhausted the funds allocated for the scheme. The insurer had announced that unless monthly employee contributions were hiked multifold, the scheme would face discontinuation.

Only Few Retirees Continue Receiving 40% Pension

Ultimately, the airline replaced the entire system, leaving the vast majority of workforce contributions frozen. Only a fortunate subset of 1,852 employees who retired between 1994 and 2002 managed to secure court orders preventing the retrospective cancellation of their benefits. They continue to receive their 40% pension today, though associations note there is currently no data on how many of that original group are still alive. For the remaining 23,000 retirees, the reality is stark.

Retirees Receive ₹1,200-₹2,500 Monthly Annuity

Today, the vast majority of these retirees receive an unchanging monthly annuity ranging between a measly Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500. Even those who retired at the top of the corporate ladder as Deputy General Managers and General Managers receive a maximum of just Rs 2,500 per month.

One retired manager, who requested anonymity, told The Free Press Journal that he deposited about Rs 4.5 lakh out of his own hard-earned salary during his service, only to receive an insulting Rs 2,500 a month to live on in his old age.

This fixed payout represents a nominal return of roughly 4% per annum on their own money. Compounding the misery is a complete absence of inflation protection. Unlike their peers in other central public sector undertakings, Air India retirees receive no dearness relief. They claim that as a direct consequence, their purchasing power has been completely eroded by a decade of static payments against skyrocketing living and healthcare costs.

₹700-Crore Corpus Remains Point Of Dispute

Furthermore, under the current annuity guidelines of the insurer, retirees are reportedly barred from withdrawing their principal corpus during their lifetime and the money is only accessible to their designated nominees after their death. Meanwhile, the retirees allege that while they receive a rigid 4.5% interest rate, the insurer yields significantly higher returns by investing their collective corpus, which is estimated to be over Rs 700 crore, into the financial markets.

When the central government initiated the sale of the heavily indebted airline in 2017, the Comptroller and Auditor General flagged a glaring omission that Air India had failed to make any financial provisions for the pensions of its retired employees. Armed with this finding, the Tata Group successfully negotiated the acquisition of the airline without taking on the legal or financial liability of the retiree community.

Instead, the government established a special purpose vehicle called AI Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL) to retain the carrier's non-core assets and accumulated liabilities. AIAHL effectively became the parent body responsible for the welfare of the retirees.

Yet, AIAHL has systematically dismissed pension-related grievances. In numerous letters sent to desperate ex-employees, the SPV has maintained a cold, legalistic stance that because the pension scheme was not explicitly transferred to AIAHL at the time of disinvestment, the pensioners are not their liability. Former staff members are left asking a desperate question, “If AIAHL and Tata both disown us, who do we actually belong to, and where are we supposed to go?”

These retired employees, who feel deceived, have formed various forums in different parts of the country. Its members chip in money so that the groups can raise the matter with government departments and fight it legally. As of today, multiple cases are pending across the country in this matter.

Former employees say that the medical care has similarly degraded. While employees once relied on an efficient in-house medical department with tied-up hospitals, privatisation saw them migrated to the central government health scheme (CGHS). While they currently receive cashless out-patient department (OPD) services, they are entirely denied in-patient department (IPD) cashless coverage for hospital admissions, leaving elderly citizens exposed to initially bear catastrophic medical bills.

Frustrated by the systemic stonewalling, retiree associations recently bypassed the ministries to write directly to the President of India. The petition was forwarded to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and subsequently landed back on the desk of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, prompting a high-stakes Monday meeting.

The retired staff have submitted a comprehensive roadmap for resolution. Their core demand is an immediate restructuring of the scheme to increase their monthly payout from the current 4% return to a sustainable 15% of their total contribution. To achieve this, they plan to urge AIAHL to exercise its powers as the Trustee of the Master Policy to retrieve the humongous corpus from the insurer and augment it into a Rs 1,500 crore sustainable fund through asset monetisation and corporate goodwill.

“The average age of the beneficiaries is now well over 70 years. The community is shrinking rapidly, with age-related mortality claiming an estimated 20 to 25 pensioners every single month – more than 5,000 members have passed away in the last four years alone,” said one of the employees.

Crucially, the associations are begging the government for an immediate, flat-rate interim monthly pension based on prevailing consumer price index data and minimum wage principles while the complex actuarial calculations are sorted out. The retirees are hoping that compassion will finally triumph over bureaucratic shifting of blame. For thousands of India's elderly aviation pioneers, it is quite literally a matter of life and death.

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