'Treated Us Like Criminals': Indian Influencer Sachin Awasthi Detained In South Korea, Shares Harrowing Experience

Sachin Awasthi Detained in South Korea |

Famed influencer Sachin Awasthi took to Instagram to announce that he has been detained in South Korea. He was traveling to the country with his wife, Deepshikha Mishra. Sharing several photos and videos on his Instagram, Sachin informed his followers that he had been detained in South Korea (Jeju Island) and China for the past 38 hours. Sachin wrote, "We landed in Jeju Island, South Korea excited and ready for our trip. Within a few hours, everything changed."

He further explained that they were denied entry and taken to a holding area, but were not given a clear explanation for their detainment. Sachin described the situation, saying it felt like they were living in a jail. "It was similar to a jail with no sunlight & no access to outside," he wrote.

The influencer also revealed that they were blackmailed into booking a very expensive return ticket. During their transit through China, they had to wait even longer. They were restricted from communicating and even using their phones. Describing the harsh conditions, he wrote, "No use of phone and no food and limited water. Sleeping conditions were worst. Even the use of restrooms was monitored with a police official who had a bodycam and went to the washroom with us (sic)."

He went on to explain that by the time they were told they would be sent back, they were mentally drained. The return ticket ended up costing them 10X the normal price, but they paid it because they wanted to leave the situation safely.

Sachin clarified that he did not share this post for "sympathy or drama," but to inform his audience. He added, "Travel looks glamorous online. But sometimes, things change in a few hours and test you emotionally in ways you never expect." He also shared more details of his experience on his YouTube channel. Many fans in the comment section expressed their support and urged others to share the post to raise awareness.

Sachin Awasthi is an Indian social media influencer and content creator, known for his engaging and relatable posts across various platforms, particularly Instagram and YouTube. He gained popularity for sharing lifestyle, fashion, and travel content, often collaborating with brands for promotions.