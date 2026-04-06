Steve Smith Trolls Shaheen Afridi With Funny Faces After DRS Timer Runs Out During PSL 2026 Clash; Video

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A light-hearted yet cheeky moment involving Steve Smith and Shaheen Afridi has gone viral from a recent Pakistan Super League clash, adding a dose of humor to an otherwise intense contest.

The incident unfolded when Afridi was left in two minds over whether to take a review after an on-field decision didn’t go his way. As the countdown timer for the Decision Review System ticked away, the Pakistan pacer appeared visibly uncertain, consulting briefly before hesitating just a little too long. Eventually, the timer ran out, and the opportunity to challenge the decision slipped through his fingers.

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What followed caught the attention of fans and cameras alike. Smith, known as much for his animated on-field personality as his batting prowess, couldn’t resist poking fun at the situation. The Australian star was seen pulling exaggerated and humorous facial expressions in Afridi’s direction, seemingly mimicking the moment of indecision. His antics quickly became a talking point, with spectators and commentators amused by the playful exchange.

While such moments can sometimes be misinterpreted, this appeared to be more banter than malice. Smith has often displayed a quirky sense of humor on the field, and this incident was no different. Afridi, too, is no stranger to competitive intensity, and the brief episode did little to overshadow the spirit of the game.