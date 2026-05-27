Maharashtra Proposes Air Ambulance Service For Golden Hour Response As Road Accidents Claim 5,233 Lives In Four Months | Representation Image

Mumbai: In a major push to strengthen emergency medical response for road accident victims, the Maharashtra government has initiated steps to launch an air ambulance service across the state. The proposed service aims to provide immediate medical assistance to critically injured victims within the crucial “golden hour” after accidents, especially on highways and in remote regions.

Transport Department seeks consultant for feasibility study and DPR

The Transport Department has placed a proposal before the High-Power Committee to appoint a consultant for conducting a feasibility study and preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project. The exercise is expected to cost around Rs 29 lakh. However, the committee has asked the department to resubmit the proposal after obtaining detailed scrutiny and feedback from the Health Department.

The move comes amid rising road accidents in Maharashtra. According to official data, the state recorded 12,389 road accidents between January and April 2026. Of these, 4,827 were fatal, claiming 5,233 lives. Several major accidents on the HinduhRidaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg in recent years have raised concerns over delays in emergency medical response and the lack of quick transportation facilities for seriously injured victims.

12,389 accidents between January and April 2026, official data shows

Officials said the proposed study will examine accident-prone stretches across the state, existing helipad infrastructure, medical preparedness, operational costs, trained medical staff and the feasibility of operating the service through a public-private partnership model. Priority is likely to be given to high-risk routes such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Samruddhi Mahamarg, Konkan region highways, and tribal and remote areas where access to trauma care remains limited.

The state government is also studying air ambulance models implemented in Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi. The Centre has repeatedly stressed the importance of ensuring treatment for accident victims within the golden hour to reduce fatalities on national highways.

Study to examine helipads, costs, staff and PPP model feasibility

Health experts say timely medical intervention during the first hour after an accident significantly improves survival chances. However, traffic congestion, poor connectivity and delays in shifting patients to hospitals often prove fatal. Officials believe an air ambulance network could bridge this gap and help reduce accident deaths in critical cases.

The final decision on implementation will be taken after the feasibility report is submitted and reviewed by the Health Department and the High-Power Committee.

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