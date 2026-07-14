Byculla Railway Station May Go Underground In Central Railway's Mega Corridor Redesign Plan | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Byculla railway station could undergo its biggest transformation since it was built, with plans being explored to convert it into an underground suburban station under Central Railway's Fifth and Sixth Line project. The proposal is part of a major redesign that would shift the fast suburban corridor between Parel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) below ground to overcome severe land acquisition and rehabilitation challenges in South Mumbai.

Feasibility Study Initiated

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has initiated a feasibility study for the proposal and appointed Japanese consultancy PADECO to examine its technical viability, geological conditions, station design and project cost. Officials said the final alignment will be decided after the study is completed.

The proposed underground section covers the 7.4-km stretch between Parel and CSMT, where construction of two additional surface tracks has been delayed due to the dense urban landscape and the need to rehabilitate around 550 project-affected persons. While work on the first phase between Kurla and Parel is progressing, the second phase remains on hold.

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Operational Logic

According to railway officials, the plan is to keep the existing fast lines for mail and express trains while moving fast suburban services underground. Since EMU local trains can negotiate steeper gradients than long-distance trains, officials believe the underground option is technically more practical for suburban operations.

If approved, Byculla would emerge as Central Railway's first underground suburban station, marking a significant milestone in Mumbai's railway infrastructure. Though the revised plan is expected to increase the project's cost by nearly 2.5 to 3 times, officials believe it could provide a long-term solution for expanding rail capacity in one of the city's most congested corridors.

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