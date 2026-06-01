Bandra Terminus Expansion Plan Revealed After Anti-Encroachment Drive Clears 5,200 sq m | X / WesternRly

Mumbai: Nearly two weeks after a massive anti-encroachment drive cleared 5,200 sq m of railway land in Bandra East's Garib Nagar, the purpose of the reclaimed space is becoming clear. Railway authorities are planning to use the strategically located land for a major expansion of Bandra Terminus (BDTS), including new platforms, stabling lines, passenger facilities and improved connectivity with the suburban rail network.

Diesel locomotive maintenance shed proposed on Dadar-side

The land was freed during a large-scale demolition exercise conducted between May 19 and May 21. While the drive was seen as a crucial step in reclaiming railway property, officials had not publicly detailed how the land would be utilised. Sources familiar with the plans said the reclaimed parcel is now expected to play a central role in the long-term redevelopment of the Bandra railway complex.

According to railway sources, a diesel locomotive maintenance shed has been proposed on the Dadar-side portion of the site. A dedicated railway track linking Bandra Terminus with the maintenance facility is also being planned to facilitate smoother locomotive movement and operations.

Particularly trains serving North Indian destinations

The most significant proposal, however, involves the expansion of Bandra Terminus itself. Railway planners are considering the addition of three new platforms and six stabling lines, a move expected to substantially increase the station's capacity. Sources estimate that the expansion could boost operational capability by nearly 50 per cent.

At present, around 22 mail and express trains operate from Bandra Terminus every day. With the proposed infrastructure in place, the station could accommodate nearly a dozen additional long-distance services, particularly trains serving North Indian destinations. The expansion is expected to ease pressure on other Mumbai terminals while creating room for future growth in passenger traffic.

Dedicated parking facilities proposed as part of redevelopment

Passenger convenience is also a key part of the plan. Officials are exploring the development of improved station amenities, better circulation areas and enhanced access facilities on the eastern side of the complex. Dedicated parking facilities are proposed as part of the redevelopment.

Sources further indicated that long-term plans include improved integration between Bandra suburban station and Bandra Terminus, allowing easier movement for passengers transferring between local and long-distance trains. In coordination with the RTO and state authorities, dedicated auto-rickshaw and taxi lanes are also being planned to streamline pick-up and drop-off operations and reduce congestion around the station.

For years, a lack of available land had limited expansion opportunities at Bandra Terminus. The recent clearance drive has changed that equation. If the proposals move forward, the reclaimed land could transform Bandra into one of Mumbai's most important integrated railway hubs, with more trains, better connectivity and significantly improved passenger facilities.

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