FPJ Webinar: Monsoon Guidelines For Power Consumers - Adani Electricity

Free Press Journal in association with Adani Electricity is organizing a webinar on Monsoon Guidelines For Power Consumers on Friday, 29 July, 2022 at 3:00 pm.

This webinar would mainly focus on the safety precautions a consumer should heed to during monsoon season in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

Like every year, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. (AEML), the largest power Distribution company in Mumbai is fully prepared for monsoon. Maintaining the safety of its installations across divisions, AEML has activated its Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC) from June 2022 to September 2022 to address any exigency that is reported during monsoon.

Aiming for seamless communication (hotline) and coordination across internal departments and external authorities such as MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and MBMC (Mira- Bhayender Municipal Corporation), the team is working towards minimal supply downtime and quick turn out on incidents reported during water logging.

AEML has adopted an elaborate Disaster Management plan to minimize the damage and distribution of power supply during any probable natural disaster and introduced a well-defined response, recovery, and restoration plan with its associated infrastructure. This will include preparedness for disaster on the supply side as well i.e., Generation and Transmission network. To help customers to connect queries related to power supply and other monsoon related issues, it has come out with dedicated 24x7 toll free helpline number, WhatsApp, SMS or Central Disaster Control Centre for seeking emergency help related to fire or shock. Customer can also reach AEML through company’s Website /Elektra (bot) & Social-Media handles such Facebook & Twitter. Consumer can also send their monsoon related queries on AEML Mobile App.

Below are the helpline numbers for AEML customers during monsoon season:

Dedicated 24 x7 toll free helpline 19122.

In case of emergencies like Fire and Shock Complaints, customers can directly report to Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC) on 022- 50549111 / 022 – 50547225 / 022 – 29688111 / 022 – 29688225 from June 2021 to September 2021.

Give us missed call from their registered mobile number at 18005329998 to register a complaint or know the status of power restoration.

SMS - Send Power to 7065313030 e.g. If your account no. is XXXXXX, then send Power XXXXXX, to 7065313030

WhatsApp - Customers can register a complaint or know the status of restoration by using this service Send Power <9-digit account no.> to 9594519122. e.g. if your account no. Is XXXXXXXXXX then send, Power XXXXXXXXX to 9594519122.

AEML Website – www.adanielectricity.com / social media – Facebook / Twitter or Instagram - @Adani_Elec_Mum.

Adani Electricity Mobile App: Android - https://bit.ly/35DlpYd iOS - https://apple.co/2Sij5mk



Commenting on safety measures, an AEML spokesperson said, “Customer safety and well-being is the priority at AEML, and we are fully equipped to mitigate any issues that could be caused due to the monsoon and heavy rains. We are available 24/7 to our customers via our helpline number 19122 to address any concerns or queries they might have. Additionally, a special team is also ready on standby to provide additional support to our central disaster management team in the case of an emergency.”



The company said that it had carried out pre-monsoon checks and preventive maintenance of our equipment. AEML has ensured that the teams are provided with adequate transport facility and additional emergency repair kits along with PPEs across divisional offices and strategic locations. Bearing in mind the social distancing norms, all necessary medical, administrative, and material support needs are being met.

For the consumers, the company has the following advisory:

Do’s:

1. Ensure that the meter cabin providing electric supply to the premises is adequately protected from water logging or leakage.

2. In case any alterations are made in the wiring, it should be thoroughly checked and tested by a licensed electrical contractor.

3. Keep a torch and candles at home. This could come in handy if you must switch off electricity for safety reasons.

Don’ts:

1. Do not touch any Electrical installations with wet hands or without using hand gloves, safety shoes or insulated platform. If in doubt, call Adani Electricity for assistance.

2. Do not use electricity more than the sanctioned load.

3. If you see any sparks in the meter cabin, streetlight poles or distribution pillars, do not touch them, you could get an electric shock. Call our 24hr. Helpline, 19122 for assistance.