COVID-19 has shaken the foundation of healthcare: Apollo Group Hospitals’ Dr K Hari Prasad

While almost all government hospitals and select private hospitals are fighting a battle against COVID-19, the battle against other illnesses has become negligible even as other illnesses continue to exist and kill more people than COVID-19, stated Dr K Hari Prasad, President, Apollo Group Hospitals. He added there is a need for people to stop postponing their health issues as the fear of COVID-19 looms. He addressed the issues of healthcare which COVID-19 has triggered, at a webinar ‘India After COVID-19’ organised by The Free Press Journal- IIM Indore, supported by Big FM and Moneylife.

Speaking at the session, Prasad said, “Epidemics have been there for centuries — Cholera, Plague, Spanish Flu, HIV AIDS, Swine flu, Ebola and others. Each of these epidemics have left behind a huge impact in the world on multiple fronts — geopolitical, geo-social, socio-economic fronts etc.”

One such impact is the fear of getting infected by going to a hospital or visiting a doctor. “Due to COVID-19, people are postponing their treatment -- and that has impacted the health of the people. It has to be noted that since the COVID-19 outbreak, more people have died or even suffered due to illnesses other than COVID-19.”At the peak of COVID-19 in China, Prasad cited, it was found that COVID-19 was the 40th biggest cause of death in that country. “Even at the epicentre of the epidemic, the numbers were not high compared to those of other illnesses.”

Avoiding a visit to a doctor is taking a toll on the health of people. The fear of getting infected with COVID-19 is not just among the people, but among the healthcare professionals as well. “The healthcare services provided by individual doctors and small nursing homes are not operational and they are the most badly hit. The foundation of the whole healthcare system in our country has collapsed.''