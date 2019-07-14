Why Tangra Chinatown in Kolkata is a fascinating place to visit

Knowing little about Kolkata’s heritage despite having been here before, I never anticipate discovering so much. This is all thanks to my tour led by Manjit Singh Hoonjan, the founder of Calcutta Photo Tours, a metropolitan explorer whose awareness of the city goes yonder the encyclopaedia. He is well informed, full of valuable trivia and a tremendously liberal guide, plying me with delicious snacks like peanuts and kulhads of hot tea.

This significant Chinatown is buzzy, replete with a blend of old and new shops and markets. Strolling along I come across the vibrant and unusual shops brimming with Chinese spices, souvenirs and even Chinese medicines. One of the characteristic things about Kolkata is its Chinese population, which dates back to the 18th century when Chinese merchants established themselves in the city. However, on this walking tour, we also discover one of its secret treasures, Sea IP Church. This Chinese church was erected in 1905 and comprises a captivating collection of old war weapons, as well as deities.

By now I have explored the slight remnants of this Old Chinatown. I have seen five Chinese temples, learnt about the Chinese ethos and ethnicities exclusive to the Kolkata Chinese. The complete zone is crammed through thin lanes of rows of busy stalls with hawkers selling their glamorous sauces, shiitake and herbs, restaurants with a continuous arrival of tourists and locals, clubs and Chinese temples (often labelled as ‘churches’), all set up by numerous traditional communities in the optimism of cultivating the social and cultural spirit of the Chinese population. Some of these churches are also used as clubs or public spaces for mingling and celebration.