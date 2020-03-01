‘We are in the era of premium casual dining’, writes The Chocolate Spoon Company founder Rachel Goenka

These food delivery services have also led to the emergence of dark kitchens. They’re fast, cheap and convenient. Quality is no longer their utmost priority, but eventually customers will migrate to those players who do not rely on frozen meals but instead prioritise fresh produce and ingredients. More and more, restaurants are catering to online delivery demands further resulting in the move away from fine dine.

The past five years have also seen major headwinds in the forms of unsustainable deep discounting by aggregators, GST issues, highway bans etc. The entire business models of restaurants are being recalibrated to adapt and deliver quality and creativity within a certain price point. Ingredients are expensive, rentals more so hence the shift towards premium casual dining makes sense.

Creativity and innovation is seen more now with the addition of special and seasonal menus. It also gives restauranteurs a better idea of how to innovate and gives customers something special to look forward to.

Enter Gen Z

There is an emerging trend of sustainability thanks to the next generation beyond millennials. Gen Z are environmentally conscious with a large focus on organic, sustainable dining. This is giving rise to zero waste kitchens, indigenous ingredients becoming stars of menus and environmentally friendly practices.

Vegetarian and veganism is also on the rise, and more and more restaurants are now including a selection of these options as part of their menus. Already there are niche restaurants that cater to this lifestyle and we can expect to see a lot more concepts in future that are focused on healthy eating. The keto diet too has created a massive stir within the industry with cafes dedicated to serving only keto meals. Gen Z don’t mind paying more for better ingredients and quality produce.

So where does that leave us?

On the one hand the next five years can expect to see more niche restaurants and cafes. Smaller establishments, where sustainability will go beyond just produce but also incorporate aspects of décor as well. Repurposed materials can expect be a major draw. Restaurants will also grow their own produce if not purchase solely locally. Dining responsibly will become a new practice.

On the other hand, we will also see new concepts in the experiential dining space and I expect the burgeoning trend of regional cuisine driven restaurants to continue to grow.

And finally, the new Mumbai 24x7 initiative will bring about a slew of new concepts such as food truck parks and 24-hour coffee shops.

The Indian culinary scene will continue to be taken up few notches, so it’s exciting times ahead for us all.