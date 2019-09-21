Spice and all things nice

Everything I do, right from redoing my apartment to opening a restaurant to making a new menu, I do it with unbridled passion. If there is no passion in what one does, what is the point,” says celebrity chef, Ritu Dalmia — restaurateur, TV host of popular cookery shows and author of cookbooks as we settle down at her newly launched restaurant Diva Spiced in the popular hub of South Delhi.

More than two decades of struggle and accolades, Ritu shows no sign of taking a pause and is ready to take on fresh challenges. Diva Spiced is the current challenge in her life, specialising in Asian cuisine with regional Indian flavours.

So why a diversion from her signature Italian cuisine, her ardent fans hooked on to her ubiquitous Café Diva style would wonder? “It is the result of my instinct to take up a new challenge so I started experimenting with Asian cuisines that I experienced during my extensive travels,” she says with a laugh and orders her favourites from the menu.