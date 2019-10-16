Roti Bank: Are you willing to be an agent of change, asks D Sivanandhan (DGP Maharashtra)

Mumbai RotiBank also conducts comprehensive Joy of Sharing sessions in the city’s schools like Canoosa High School, Hill Spring International School, The Cathedral & John Connon School and Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School. The children donate two rotis voluntarily and we add the other food items. We try and encourage children from well-to-do families to accompany us and see for themselves the happiness on the faces of the recipients. If right from the beginning these children learn to extend help in eradicating hunger from the streets, they will grow up to be conscientious citizens.

We, at Roti Bank, have begun organizing many celebrations and drives like Dan Utsav at colleges. On Independence Day this year, our volunteers helped the pupils of Fazlani School to connect with destitute children at various places. The pupils collected Rs 12,000, divided themselves in six groups and along with the volunteers of Mumbai RotiBank, served 5,000 meals to the poor. Words fall short of explaining the joy on the faces of the pupils.

On World Food Day this week, we are aiming to distribute 50,000 meals across the length and breadth of Mumbai with a focus to feed young children in various schools. Many educational institutions have joined hands with us. We also wish to spread awareness about food wastage and the importance of proper nutrition through this drive.

Please do not think that this is beyond you. Everyone can help. Corporates, canteens, wedding or party organisers or eateries can either call RotiBank on its number (8655580001) or mail us on teamrotibank@gmail.com to donate food. Organisations, schools, canteens, hospitals, temples or caterers wanting to donate regularly can have an alliance with us. Young pupils/ students can set up chapters in their institutes and also join our volunteers. I have a vision to serve one million meals this year and our next year’s target is 2 million meals. I will be happy if you can donate for the cause as we need a bigger fleet of vehicles, a kitchen, and more personnel to join us.

Please remember what Barbara De Angelis had said: ‘Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them, and they bless you, the giver’.

So, are you willing to express love and kindness?