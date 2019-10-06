Restaurant review: Smoke House delight

Déjà vu — the feeling that one has lived through the present situation before. That’s the first thing that ran through my head as soon as I stepped inside the Smoke House Deli at Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel.

I had visited this same branch a few months ago and was a little upset when I got to know that they were soon to close for renovation. The ambience was homely, the staff, warm and the food was excellent. Why change something if it ain’t broke?

Regardless, the European cafe reopened recently and Marie (the significant other) and I decided to head over and check out the new revamped Smoke House Deli.

Smoke House Deli 2.0 hasn’t changed too much on the surface - a good thing, in my opinion. The restaurant has retained the charm from earlier and the new rebranded artsy feel has helped freshen things up.

I was greeted by Saurabh Mayekar, the manager who showed me to my table — the exact same one where I was seated the last time I came here. Saurabh is one of the most enthusiastic managers I’ve met and he takes deep pride in his work. He calls for a portion of the bread basket along with the cold ham meat platter for us to munch on while we discover the extensive menu.