Restaurant review: Mangiamo at La Lola

What do you get when a 21-year-old with a vivid foodie fancy and loads of moolah decides to crystallise his dreams?
A restaurant of course! That’s what Ayush Sahani did by opening La Lola in Kamala Mills, a trendy Italian joint in the name of an imaginary Italian girl. With chequered floor space, white brick walls, brass accents and mirrors, the place exudes a chic setting. With much competition in this loaded-with-restaurants block, La Lola plays to be casual in the morning and classic by night, with up-tempo jazz tunes playing on the baby piano.
The connoisseur’s touch in the menu specially curated by Advaita Vazirani, the editor of Food and Wine Magazine, was evident in the food we savoured.
Working closely with Ayush, her acumen into the drift of the current food scenario has helped to create an exemplary Italian dining experience, which Executive Chef Senthil Kumar impeccably translates onto your plate.
We started with the fresh and creamy broccoli and parmesan soup followed by appetisers like the healthy avocado bruschetta topped with cherry tomatoes, sautéed asparagus and portobello mushroom caps. The food takes us to Italy with its varieties of pastas and risotti — the Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli and the Linguine Caccio Pepe to name a few.
The menu also includes Milanese favourite staple Pizze, in the flavours of Pollo Picante and Pesto Burratina. Non-vegetarians can dig into Slow Cooked Pork Belly, the Chilean Sea Bass and the Balsamic Maple Glazed Salmon.
Lip-smacking food is but just a part of Lola’s menu. There is a selection of spirits from around the world and the cocktails are named after Italian signoras, Lola’s friends – Marylin, Lizzie, Isabella, Angelina, Valentina, Monica and Mary Jane. Classic desserts like Vanilla Pannacotta and Coffee Crème Brulee made our day.
WHERE: La Lola: L3, Trade View Towers,
Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai
