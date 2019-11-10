Restaurant review: Mangiamo at La Lola

What do you get when a 21-year-old with a vivid foodie fancy and loads of moolah decides to crystallise his dreams?

A restaurant of course! That’s what Ayush Sahani did by opening La Lola in Kamala Mills, a trendy Italian joint in the name of an imaginary Italian girl. With chequered floor space, white brick walls, brass accents and mirrors, the place exudes a chic setting. With much competition in this loaded-with-restaurants block, La Lola plays to be casual in the morning and classic by night, with up-tempo jazz tunes playing on the baby piano.

The connoisseur’s touch in the menu specially curated by Advaita Vazirani, the editor of Food and Wine Magazine, was evident in the food we savoured.