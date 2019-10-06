Rainbow connection: Colours have positive impact on your mind and body

When you witness a rainbow blossoming in the sky after a thunderstorm your face lights up and you feel joyful. Unfortunately, rainbows don’t appear every day but there is a way to recapture the happiness...By eating a rainbow in the form of a diet.

The rainbow diet is a colourful diet which consists of fruits and veggies in different colours. This diet has enormous healing powers, all thanks to the nutrients, minerals, antioxidants and phytochemicals which make it a holistic healer. Besides alleviating your depression and anxiety, it can also help you shed extra kilos. This humble and happy diet has the power to enhance your overall well-being.

Colour magic

The colourful spread of red, green, yellow, blue and orange will not just please your eyes but also your taste buds. Dr Anjali Chhabria, Psychologist & Psychotherapist, explains, “The rainbow diet’s USP is that it includes a lot of colours on your plate. One of the factors that make you choose certain food over others is the way it is presented and looks. With the help of the rainbow diet, one is more likely to choose such food items over simple or bland looking food items. This also ensures a balanced diet influencing one’s physical and mental health positively.”