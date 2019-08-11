Low carb diet good for type 2 diabetics

Washington: Eating a low carbohydrate diet having high protein and fat can prove beneficial for persons with type 2 diabetes as it enhances their ability to regulate blood sugar levels, a new study revealed. The findings highlight that a central aspect in the treatment of type 2 diabetes is the patient’s ability to regulate their blood sugar levels. Moreover, this diet reduces liver fat content and also has a beneficial effect on fat metabolism.
“The purpose of our study was to investigate the effects of the diet without ‘interference’ from a weight loss. Patients were asked to maintain their weight,” said Senior Consultant, DMSc Thure Krarup, MD, from the Department of Endocrinology at Bispebjerg Hospital. “Study confirms the assumption that a diet with reduced carbohydrate content can improve patients’ ability to regulate their blood sugar levels without the patients concurrently losing weight,” Krarup added.
