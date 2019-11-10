Look ma, no meat

With growing awareness, people are now attaching importance to vegetarianism and veganism. It has become a matter of concern. They want to stay healthy by eating healthy.

But they are not letting go of taste or indulgence. One trend that has caught the fancy is the meatless meat food trend. Many cafes, restaurants and even fast-food chains are providing the same.

KFC in UK has recently launched a meatless meat burger option at select outlets. Called The Imposter, this plant-based offering is a vegan version and has quorn fillet and vegan mayo.

They are coming up with more meat alternatives for vegan and vegetarians. Marks & Spencer too has come out with a range of such options for its customers.

But the question still remains: What do you mean by meatless meat?

Chef Anand Rawat, who works at the palatial hotel Noor Mahal in Karnal, Haryana, maintains, “This year meat-free meat food is trending. The credit goes to our young millennials who are social media savvy and who follow international food culture passionately.

There is no surprise that eating out has become an important part of their social life and hence this results in creating such popular food trends.”

Chef Raji Gupta, Owner, House Barn by Raji, Mumbai, has a rather pragmatic outlook towards the reason. She explains, “India has the lowest rate of meat consumption in the world.

Our market is clearly distinguished as vegetarian or non-vegetarian. But with good exposure to the vegan info and their urge towards healthy lifestyle consumer has started believing in the segment.

The consumer clearly understands the healthy and unhealthy benefits of transforming into vegetarian. There is big demand for vegetarian or plant-based food in restaurants. The three important reasons are environmental concern, well-being and health and sensitivity towards animals.”

There are, no doubt, some ingredients that are staple in meatless meat food. The list includes soya, tofu, nuts, wholegrain, jackfruit, leafy dark green veg, mushrooms, tempeh, skim milk and kale. Chef Raji feels the need to take care of protein and mineral elements which unfortunately for vegetarians and vegans, are procured through meat.

“And make sure to get these nutritional needs through different sources. A well-planned vegetarian or vegan diet is great at any stage of life but you need to be cautious and well-knowledgeable with breast-feeding mothers and kids’ diet planning.”

What’s more, you cannot cook such meals without knowing the important details of making it interesting and tasty. Chef Vivek Bahadur, Corporate Executive Sous Chef, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, wants those interested to make these dishes eye-appealing complete with great presentation and taste.

Chef Raji just wants everyone to treat it like meat. Chef Rawat insists on chefs being responsible towards their consumers. “Our job is to keep our guest happy and satisfied. So, while cooking the only thing we keep in mind is flavour, spices, and ingredients of the food.”

Popular dishes revealed by the chefs include Lentil and Potato Pot Pies, African Peanut Stew, Soya Chunks, Tofu Recipes, Soya Seekh Kebab, Soya ki Shami, Soya Keema Matar, Bhuna Kathal Masala, Soy-Milk Shakes, and Leafy Green Stirs. Chef Raji feels these dishes should be an ideal combination of Protein and Energy.

Soya Seekh Kabab

KATHAL KI BIRYANI