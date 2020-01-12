Jaipur Padhaaro... on a budget staycation

Two months ago, on a business trip to Jaipur, I was put up at a fancy hotel that was cut off from the main city. Though done in line with international sense and sensibilities, it imposed a formal environment and lacked the Rajasthani touch and warmth that I craved.

This time around I yearned for a different experience, one where I could soak in the essence of Rajasthan from a glocal, central and millennial friendly property but on a budget. Read on to find out how I maxed it out!

Amber Fort and Nahargarh

If the regal citadel of the pink city steals the show, then Amber is definitely the showstopper!

The formidable Amber Fort (pronounced as Amer) is a brilliant piece of architectural grandeur that housed the Kachwaha Rajputs of Rajasthan. Complete with palace complexes, a diwan-e-aam, diwan-e-khas, secret passageways and lush green courtyards, the fort takes a good 3-4 hours to explore.