International Friendship Day 2019: Food offers and deals in Mumbai you cannot miss!

This Friendship Day, head to Loco Loca for your Friendship Day celebrations. The celebrated Spanish-Mumbai love affair offers all its patrons an irresistible offer. Enjoy Sunday drunch with live music at just Rs 1299+ along with unlimited beer or sangria.

When: August 4

Where: Loco Loca, Oberoi Complex, The Empresa Hotel, SAB TV Lane, Off New Link Road, Andheri West

Sandoitchi – For F.R.I.E.N.D.S Quiz