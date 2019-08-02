International Friendship Day 2019: Food offers and deals in Mumbai you cannot miss!

With International Friendship Day this weekend, we have got another reason to express our love for our friends. While there is numerous way to express, food is the best way to do so. And someone has said it correctly ‘the way to someone's heart is through their stomach’. This Friendship Day, celebrate with your best friends over a delicious meal and reminisce about the days you spent together. Make this friendship day a memorable one and treat your friends at these restaurants in Mumbai that has come up with amazing deals you cannot deal you cannot afford to miss.
Loco Loca – For Friendship Drunch
This Friendship Day, head to Loco Loca for your Friendship Day celebrations. The celebrated Spanish-Mumbai love affair offers all its patrons an irresistible offer. Enjoy Sunday drunch with live music at just Rs 1299+ along with unlimited beer or sangria.
When: August 4
Where: Loco Loca, Oberoi Complex, The Empresa Hotel, SAB TV Lane, Off New Link Road, Andheri West
Sandoitchi – For F.R.I.E.N.D.S Quiz
F.R.I.E.N.D.S has us glued to our TV screens for over the years and it’s more than just nostalgia. Are you and your friends ready to put your loyalty to F.R.I.E.N.D.S out there? We'll find out, while you are competing like Monica at questions, sip on our coffee like Phoebe, and enjoy eating just like Joey did. Participate with your group of friends and if you win the quiz, you'll win free movie tickets and 15 percent off on the total bill.
When: August 4 at 8 pm
Where: Sandoitchi, G/34, Heera Panna Shopping Centre, Powai
Contact: 91674 26006 to reserve your spot
Hitchki – For Ladies Night
This Friendship’s Day, ditch all your weekend plans and glam up for a night full of sizzle, non-stop banter, and memories gallore. Get ready for an electrifying night as Hitchki is not only celebrating Friendship’s day but is also raising a toast for all the lovely womaniyas out there with Ladies Night. Hitchki is giving out friendship bands along with unlimited IMFL cocktails from 8 pm to 10 pm on Sunday, 4th August for free!
When: August 4, 8 pm onwards
Where: Across all Hitchki outlets
