Indian weddings food: The sweet truth

Indian weddings and mithai are a match made in heaven, but change is creeping in. While traditional sweetmeats still rule the roost, changing tastes are influencing the mithai industry.

Most in the business have seen mithais undergo changes. Chef Sudhir Arora – Executive Chef, Travel Food Services, Delhi, states, “During weddings, more elaborate desserts are favoured. Demand for sugar-free, egg-free and variety makes the caterer look for options, remaking the same old laddoo by addition of exotic ingredients.”