Eid al-Adha 2019: From Mutton Biryani to Dabba Gosht, 5 places in Mumbai to gorge on Eid feast

Eid Mubarak!
Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage. The day is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the globe. As they say, no celebration is complete without food. The day is celebrated with a lavish menu, as families and friends come together to enjoy a feast in each other’s company. Talking about the cuisine how can one forget the melt-in-the-mouth seekh kebabs, clay pots brimming with phirni, creamy sheer khurma, quintessential mutton biryani and what not? If you are in Mumbai and away from your family, head to these places to gorge on Eid feast.
Hilton Mumbai International Airport – For Mughlai delicacies
To celebrate Bakra Eid, Hilton Mumbai International Airport brings to you an exquisite Bakri Eid lunch at their all-day dining, multi-cuisine restaurant – The Brasserie. Savour specially curated Mughlai delicacies from our Executive Chef Dinesh Mhatre and relish the culinary essence of this festival with dishes like Murgh Awadhi Biryani, Yakhni Pulao, Aloo Anda Biryani, Sheer Khurma and Shahi Tukda among others.
When: August 12, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm
Where: The Brasserie, Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Sahar Road, Andheri East
Madrasam – For Biryani and Mutton Pepper Fry
Eid Celebrations are incomplete without the quintessential biryanis. Get the bliss of gorging on aromatic rice loaded with different flavors and spices of the south at Madrasam. The Madrasam’s menu is a wholesome experience with a whole lot of mutton dishes to choose from and relish the auspicious festival of Bakri Eid. Some of the dishes to cherish during this festival at Madrasam are Mutton Peppery Fry and Mutton Sambhar served with fluffy Appams.
To order: Check Zomato, Swiggy or call on 86576 54259
Where: Madrasam, Shop 2, Juhu Versova Link Road, Near Zaf Club, Versova, Andheri West
Hitchki – For Dabba Gosht
If you are craving for Bohri styled mutton then head to Hitchki for Dabba Gosht. The dish is served Bohri style prepared with mutton masala and macaroni served with kalonji naan with an omelette blanket on top.
When: August 12
Where: Across all Hitchki outlets
D51 – For Mutton Rogan Josh
If you are a mutton lover then Mutton Rogan Josh is a must-try! It is a baby lamb cooked with Kashmiri spices served with butter naan. It so delicious that will linger your taste buds for a long time!
When: August 12
Where: D51, 1st Vibgyor Towers, Opposite Trident Hotel, Trident Road, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East
White Charcoal – For Haleem Baklava
White Charcoal’s chefs have scouted the lengths and breadths of India to bring together with the Eid menu with dishes like Rogan Gosht, Lamb Shanks Nihari, Haleem Baklava. So what are you waiting for? Head to White Charcoal and gorge on the delicious Eid special delicacies.
When: August 12
Where: White Charcoal - The Empresa Hotel, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West