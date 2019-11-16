Dishy Dubai

LUXURY AT ITS BEST

I sweep down the driveway, overlooking the majestic Burj Khalifa. The smart doorman smiles and greets me at the entrance in my lingo, Namaste.

Good first impressions? I would say they succeed. ‘Ribs and Brews’ adjacent to the lobby grabs my attention immediately and beckons me to stop by for a drink and some food before I actually head up to my room.

Flawlessly echoing the synthesis of convention and modernity, it’s easy to ease within the one thousand beautiful ultra-spacious rooms at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City which stands 41 stories high offering unique views of the Dubai Canal and Sheikh Zayed Road.