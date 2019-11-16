Dishy Dubai

LUXURY AT ITS BEST
I sweep down the driveway, overlooking the majestic Burj Khalifa. The smart doorman smiles and greets me at the entrance in my lingo, Namaste.
Good first impressions? I would say they succeed. ‘Ribs and Brews’ adjacent to the lobby grabs my attention immediately and beckons me to stop by for a drink and some food before I actually head up to my room.
Flawlessly echoing the synthesis of convention and modernity, it’s easy to ease within the one thousand beautiful ultra-spacious rooms at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City which stands 41 stories high offering unique views of the Dubai Canal and Sheikh Zayed Road.
The Market at the Hilton is my favourite haunt at breakfast every morning and it doesn’t fail with its intriguing mix of local, traditional traveller’s fare and new age cooking. The next few days bring some unforgettable experiences, the 44 sports bar houses a double lane bowling alley and is the tallest in the world!
Blinq raises mixology to fresh heights with extraordinary cocktails permeated with local fruit, spices and herbs, and an ingenious flame kissed menu presented in a unique way. Hilton also has other stunning dining options like Babiole on the terrace that offers spectacular views from the terrace alongside some decadent food.
Hilton Habtoor city also has a very classy pool bar with an open kitchen, an ideal place to unwind and indulge in refreshing drinks and a bite of fried Calamari or a Mezze platter! Dubai...now we are talking!
SKI DUBAI
Surreal...simply don’t miss the exceptional prospect of ski testing one of the biggest and finest well-appointed indoor slopes; Ski Dubai at The Mall of Emirates offers an outstanding setting for learning and practising this wonderful sport.
Housing five ski runs (the longest of which spans more than 1,300 feet with 197 feet of vertical drop), a quarter-pipe freestyle snowboard zone, and a chairlift, Ski Dubai still has enough room for toboggan runs and snowball fights.
BURJ KHALIFA OBSERVATORY DECK
A visit to the top of one of the highest man-made structure in the world, the Burj Khalifa, is an absolute must for every visitor. Adventure begins the moment you step into the world’s fastest elevator. At a speed of 10 m/s, you ascend to the 124th floor in less than a minute and even before you have a moment to bask in the marvel of the journey up, the doors open, and you are greeted by the awe-inspiring 360° view of Downtown Dubai and beyond.
DUBAI THEME PARKS
By hitching the finest of the east and the west, The Dubai Theme parks has been intended with the dream to stay in advance of trends, as more and more visitors to Dubai seek a sweeping experience beyond the swanky skyscrapers and first-rate showbiz venues.
Of course there are roller coasters and plenty of sophisticated rides but my favourite is the Bollywood parks offering a wonderful mix of exclusive rides, live entertainment and astounding shows, totally centred on Bollywood films and Indian culture, in its five distinct zones spread over three million square feet.
SEA LION DISCOVERY AT ATLANTIS THE PALM
This is one fun, interaction that I stepped into in the delightful world of sea lions and got an up close experience with them. It was a remarkable opportunity to absorb more about them, counting a chance to see the amenities they live in and comprehend their characteristic habits both on land and in the water via their trainers.
Interestingly each sea lion has a diverse character, temperament and needs, and to safeguard they get hands-on and augmented care and welfare, social reflexion is key.
Post the briefing, we stepped into one of the observing rooms to meet our flipper friend Roger. Remaining on dry land, we are greeted by Roger who waves his flippers happily at us and gives a happy rumble that vibrates through the lagoon.
AYAMNA FOR THE BEST LEBANESE IN DUBAI
Ayamna prides itself on being traditional Lebanese offering classic Lebanese mezze with a characteristically warm Lebanese attitude. When I say traditional, I mean it: the menu, what with its Hummus and Kibbeh.
Among the usual mezze suspects, shawarmas and grills, the menu sneaks in a couple of quirky signature dishes, including the delectable baked puff pastry Ouzi.
The best spot is sitting al fresco. The beautiful green surroundings are a blessing and dinner among the trees is a blissfully peaceful experience, even when the restaurant is packed — which it generally is.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)