Culinary delight from the land of OZ

The ongoing Australian food festival at Aromas Cafe is a non-vegetarians delight. Why, you ask? Because even in the limited options they have, you are spoilt for choices (sadly, there isn’t much for the vegetarian’s to choose from).

Get transported to the land of OZ as you dig into culinary delights like Habanero and Mango Spiced Chicken, Aussie Shrimp tacos, 6-Hour Braised Lamb, Chicken Schnitzel on home-made Fettuccine, accompanied with Iced Latte, Iced Americano and Iced Caramel Latte.

We especially loved the Caramel one which had just the right amount of caramel balancing out the bitterness of the coffee. At the insistence of a fellow foodie, we opted for the vegetarian Asparagus, Blue Cheese and Blueberry Crostini and didn’t regret it one bit (despite not being aparagus fans, the cook had done a fab job of braising the small, diced veggie).