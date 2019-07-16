‘Comfort food provides a nostalgic or sentimental value to oneself’

A basket of aloo papad, a small matthi with achaar, ramdana ladoo, gur chikki is placed in front of you as you settle down at your table. No, you don’t see French fries, potato wedges or cheese sticks. You start munching and voila, your eyes twinkle. You start comparing the taste with what your grand mom prepared for you many moons ago. The chef at large shares your sentiments and he has recreated his childhood memories happily for you.

Now the good news is that these munching treats have assumed greater proportion and both the chefs and the diners are embracing dishes which remind them of home style food.

Comfort food takes you back to your roots

Indeed, in the past few years, comfort food trend has been going strong and it is increasingly bringing diners to restaurants for relishing dishes lovingly prepared by the chefs with the familiar flavours.

So what is comfort food? Generally it's the food linked with good memories, the food which is closest to our home-made style and that reminds us of our joyful simple times.

Sudip Misra, Executive Chef, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield says, “Comfort food isn’t something that has a comfortable style of cooking, instead comfort food is a food that provides a nostalgic or sentimental value to oneself. We all have some fond memories of our past and by eating foods that remind us of those times, we symbolically cherish that past happiness. These foods are fairly unique to an individual or can also be linked to specific people in our lives.”