Chefs share their favourite dining experiences

Akanksha Dean – Chef Manager Imperfecto Shor Café Aerocity, New Delhi

“In my quest to know more about food, I have always considered travel to be the best teacher. On my recent trip to Dubai, I discovered a true hidden gem called Thiptara. Located at Palace Downtown Dubai, this Thai restaurant is undoubtedly a class apart.

It specialises in serving dishes from southern parts of Thailand which have been passed on from one generation to another. Thiptara which literally translates to “Magic on Water” lives up to its name as it is situated on the beautiful Lake of Burj Khalifa.

My favourite dish on the menu was the “Pla”, steamed sea bream with Thai herbs, garlic and a chili lime dressing. The flavour recall was so perfect, that it took me back to my street travels in Thailand.

I believe passion is the key ingredient while cooking, and a simple dish can do absolute wonders, this is what I experienced at Thiptara. Chef Avinash Mohan the Executive Chef, is well travelled and brilliant with authentic Thai flavours. This currently tops my list of favourite restaurants from my overseas travel.”

