Chefs share innovative easy-to-make treats for Ganesh Chaturthi 2019

The much-awaited festival of Ganeshotsav is round the corner and Mumbai already wears a festive look with shops selling murtis of Ganpati and decorative stands to house the god who commands a unique position in the Hindu pantheon.
The universally loved and benevolent Bappa loves modak and sweets. Play with new ingredients this season to tweak traditional mithais as you welcome the elephant-headed God. City chefs share some of the easy-to-make, healthy and innovative sweets.
Ingredients
- Full cream milk – 2 cups
- Sugar – 4 tbsp
- Saffron strand a pinch
- Green cardamom powder – ½ tsp
- Almond slivers –½ cup
- Makhana (fox nuts) – 1 cup
- Ghee – 2 tbsp metnod
- Heat ghee in a heavy bottomed pan, roast makhana and almond sliver till they are golden.
- Heat milk and saffron strands in a heavy bottomed pan and bring it to a boil; keep stirring the milk, so that it does not stick at the bottom.
- Add the sugar to the milk, and mix well.
- Add the whole makhana to the milk. Add the almond slivers to the mixture.
- Keep cooking the mixture till the makhana becomes soft and milk thickens a bit.
- Serve the kheer hot or chilled. Top it with roasted almond sliver and chopped roasted makhana.
— Chef Manish Mehrotra
Almond Board of California
Ingredients
- Cottage Cheese – 200 gm
- Milk – 1.5 Litre
- Sugar – 300 gm
- Cashew – 100 gm
- Elaichi Powder (1 teaspoon)
- Rose Water (3-4 tea spoons)
- Raisins/ Pista (for garnishing) metnod
- Boil the milk
- Add cottage cheese and sugar
- Mix well till consistently thickened but soft
- Remove from the vessel and allow it to cool
- Add rose water, elaichi powder and cashew
- Divide into 4 bowls (100 gm each)
- Garnish with raisins and pista
— Aninditaa D Chackraborty
Co-Founder, Mishtee & Friends
Ingredients
- Marie Biscuit or Glucose Biscuits – 100 gms
- Cocoa Powder – 100 gms
- Condensed Milk – 250 ml
- Cardamom Powder – 1 tsp
- Desiccated Coconut – 50 gms
- Govardhan ghee – 2 tbsp
- Govardhan ghee, for greasing
For Stuffing
- 6 Roasted Almonds
For Garnish
- 2 tbsp pistachios, chopped
Method
- In a food processor add biscuits and crush finely.
- Take crushed biscuit in a mixing bowl and add all the other ingredients.
- Mix everything well to form a dough.
- Apply ghee to the hands and divide the mixture in to equal portions.
- Form smooth round balls and stuff each with almond, form smooth ball. Flatten them to resemble a peda.
- Garnish with nuts and serve.
— Chef Ranveer Brar
Brand Ambassador – Parag Milk Foods
Ingredients
- Govardhan Ghee – 3 tbsp
- Rava – ¾ cup
- Coconut, grated – ½ cup
- Milk – 2 cups
- Sugar – ¾ cup
- Cardamom powder – 1 tsp
- Few Pistachios, blanched for garnish Method
- Heat ghee in a pan and add in rava and roast it on medium low flame.
- Once rava turns a shade darker and leaves its aroma, add in grated coconut and mix. Roast it further for 3-5 minutes and turn off the flame and leave aside.
- Heat milk in another pan and let it come to a boil. Lower the flame and let it simmer.
- Add in the rava and coconut mixture and stir continuously, ensuring no lumps are formed.
- After a couple of minutes milk will be completely absorbed by rava and coconut.
- Now add in sugar and cardamom powder and mix.
- Cook it further for 5-10 minutes. Keep cooking it until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan.
- Turn off the flame. Grease a tray and line it with baking paper.
- Drop the rava mixture in the lined tray and spread it evenly using a spatula.
- Keep in the refrigerator for half an hour and let the barfi set completely.
- Remove and cut into desired pieces.
- Garnish with pistachios and serve.
— Chef Ranveer Brar
Brand Ambassador –Parag Milk Foods
