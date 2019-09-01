Chefs share innovative easy-to-make treats for Ganesh Chaturthi 2019

Ingredients

- Full cream milk – 2 cups

- Sugar – 4 tbsp

- Saffron strand a pinch

- Green cardamom powder – ½ tsp

- Almond slivers –½ cup

- Makhana (fox nuts) – 1 cup

- Ghee – 2 tbsp metnod

- Heat ghee in a heavy bottomed pan, roast makhana and almond sliver till they are golden.

- Heat milk and saffron strands in a heavy bottomed pan and bring it to a boil; keep stirring the milk, so that it does not stick at the bottom.

- Add the sugar to the milk, and mix well.

- Add the whole makhana to the milk. Add the almond slivers to the mixture.

- Keep cooking the mixture till the makhana becomes soft and milk thickens a bit.

- Serve the kheer hot or chilled. Top it with roasted almond sliver and chopped roasted makhana.

— Chef Manish Mehrotra

Almond Board of California