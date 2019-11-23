A Malvani feast

Malvani cuisine abounds in seafood, meat, vegetables and herbs enhanced by the generous use of coconut in its various forms. Trooping from one large earthware utensil to the next, we sample the delights of the picturesque coastal town of Malvan in the Sindhudurg district of southern Maharashtra.

The veg and non veg dishes include Jawla Cutlet, Mutton Hirwa Masala, Rawasachi Kadhi, Kolambi Bhaat, Fodnicha Varan, Sheng Batata, Palebhaji, Kombdi cha Rassa, Vade, Gobhi Chana, Valache Birde, Sukya Bomblachi Chutney and more.

We especially enjoyed nibbling on the spiced fried slices of raw banana, while our companion gave the Sukkha Chicken the thumbs up.

Chef Neeraj Rawoot, Executive Chef, Sofitel Mumbai BKC is pretty chuffed about giving guests the opportunity to experience Malvani cuisine prepard by talented home chefs as they add their own signature twist to ancestral recipes. Go see for yourself what makes Malvani cuisine a favourite of locals and nationals alike.

What: Taste of Malvan

When: November 15 to 24

Where: Pondichéry Café, Lobby Level, Sofitel Mumbai BKC