Zurich Kotak General Insurance Car Insurance Review (2026): Coverage, Add-Ons, Claim Process & Customer Experience

Zurich Kotak General Insurance offers comprehensive car insurance plans with customisable add-ons and flexible claim settlement options | Representational Image

Choosing the right car insurance is an important decision for every vehicle owner, as it protects you from financial loss, unexpected repair costs, and third party liabilities after an accident. In 2026, many drivers are looking for insurance providers that offer strong, comprehensive motor coverage, enable simple claim processes, and provide reliable customer support.

Zurich Kotak General Insurance (ZKGI) is one such provider that has gained attention in the Indian motor insurance market for its INR 15 lakh coverage amount for the owner driver in the event of accidental death or permanent total disability. This review takes a close look at its coverage, add-ons, claim process, and overall customer experience to help you clearly understand why it can be a reliable choice for your needs.

Car insurance coverage options

ZKGI’s car insurance plans are structured to provide complete financial protection against common risks.

1. Third-party liability cover

Third-party liability cover is mandatory under Indian law for all vehicle owners. It protects the insured against legal and financial responsibilities arising from injury, death, or property damage caused to another person. This cover ensures compliance with regulations while safeguarding the policyholder from potentially high compensation costs in accident-related claims.

2. Own damage cover

Own damage cover protects the policyholder's vehicle against various risks. This includes accidents, theft, fires, natural disasters such as floods or earthquakes, and artificial events such as riots or vandalism. It helps reduce financial burden by covering repair or replacement costs, ensuring the vehicle is restored without major out-of-pocket expenses.

3. Comprehensive car insurance

Comprehensive car insurance combines third-party liability and own damage cover into a single plan. It offers complete protection for both the insured vehicle and third-party responsibilities. This is the preferred option among car owners, as it provides broader coverage and greater financial security. It is ideal for those seeking all-in-one protection and peace of mind.

The insurer also allows policy customisation based on vehicle age, usage, and budget, making it suitable for a wide range of customers.

Key add-ons for better protection

Add-ons enhance the base insurance policy and reduce out-of-pocket expenses when making claims. They allow customers to build a more personalised and comprehensive insurance plan based on their driving conditions.

● Consumables cover: Covers small parts and expendables used during claim-related repairs, such as nuts, bolts, lubricants, and filters.

● Engine protect: Covers the cost of repairing or replacing your engine and gearbox in cases of damage caused by water ingress, oil leakage, or sudden mechanical failures.

● Return to Invoice cover: Reimburses the difference between the original invoice value of the vehicle and the Insured Declared Value (IDV) in the event of total loss or theft.

● Tyre protection cover: Covers the repair or replacement costs of tyres and tubes damaged by accidents or road hazards. Wear and tear is not covered.

● Roadside assistance: Provides round-the-clock support in the event of a breakdown, including towing, battery jump-starts, emergency fuel delivery, flat-tyre assistance, and minor repairs.

● Daily car allowance cover: Provides daily allowance to cover transportation expenses when your insured vehicle is under repair following an insured event.

● NCB protect: Protects your No Claim Bonus even after making a claim, ensuring you don't lose the discount benefit.

● Loss of personal belongings cover: Provides compensation for personal items that are stolen or damaged while inside the insured vehicle during a covered incident.

● Key replacement cover: Covers the cost of replacing lost or stolen car keys, including reprogramming of modern smart keys where applicable.

How to file a claim with Zurich Kotak General Insurance

Filing a claim with Zurich Kotak General Insurance is simple and hassle free. You can follow the following steps to get started:

Cashless claim process

● Intimate us: Call on our toll-free number 1800 2120(8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) to register your claim.

● Get your claim reference: Receive a Claim Reference Number for tracking.

● Submit documents: Driving License, RC copy, FIR copy (if required), and policy details.

● Vehicle inspection: Inspection is arranged within 24 hours or on the next working day.

● Repair at network garage: After approval, repairs are carried out without upfront payment.

● Settle your share: Pay only the deductible and applicable depreciation as advised.

Reimbursement claim process

● Intimate us: Call on our toll-free number 1800 2120 (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) to register your claim.

● Get your claim reference: A Claim Reference Number is provided for tracking.

● Submit documents: Driving Licence, RC copy, FIR copy (if applicable), and policy details.

● Vehicle inspection: Inspection is arranged within 24 hours or the next working day.

● Repair & pay: Get your vehicle repaired and pay the bill directly.

● Claim settlement: Submit bills and receipts, and reimbursement is processed within 7 working days after verification.

This dual-claim system provides flexibility based on convenience, garage availability, and urgency.

Conclusion

Zurich Kotak General Insurance is a top choice for car insurance in 2026, offering flexible plans and easy digital claims. With helpful add-ons and a choice between cashless or reimbursement repairs, they provide practical protection for every driver. Choosing a plan customised to your needs ensures long-term financial security and total peace of mind whenever you hit the road.