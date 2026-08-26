Why Enterprise AI's Biggest Challenge Isn't The Technology | File photo

Artificial intelligence has quickly become the defining technology conversation of the decade. Yet behind the headlines announcing increasingly capable models lies a more difficult challenge that many enterprises are only beginning to confront: building AI systems that are reliable, scalable and genuinely useful inside complex organisations.

For Swaroop Borukar, an enterprise AI product leader based in Silicon Valley, that challenge has become the focus of more than a decade working at the intersection of cloud infrastructure, distributed systems and product strategy. Her career has followed the evolution of enterprise technology itself - from telecommunications engineering and network optimisation to leading AI platform initiatives supporting enterprise-scale software.

While much of the public discussion around AI centres on what models can do, Swaroop believes the more important question is how organisations can deploy AI responsibly while creating measurable business outcomes.

"We've moved beyond asking whether AI works," she says. "The real challenge now is building systems that enterprises can trust at scale. Success isn't about deploying more models - it's about orchestrating them intelligently, safely and reliably."

That perspective has become increasingly relevant as organisations shift from experimenting with generative AI towards integrating it into everyday operations.

According to McKinsey's 2025 State of AI report, 78% of organisations now report using AI in at least one business function, a substantial increase from previous years. At the same time, many companies continue to struggle with governance, implementation and demonstrating measurable return on investment (McKinsey & Company, 2025).

Swaroop argues that these challenges require a different style of leadership than traditional software development.

"Product management is evolving from feature delivery to outcome delivery," she says. "Customers don't care how many AI capabilities exists inside a platform. They care whether the technology solves meaningful business problems consistently."

Much of the modern enterprise AI depends on technology that remains invisible to end users.

Rather than designing consumer-facing applications, Swaroop's work has centred on AI infrastructure - the systems responsible for allocating compute resources, orchestrating workloads and ensuring that enterprise platforms remain resilient under growing demand. Her experience spans cloud infrastructure, distributed computing and platform optimization, disciplines that have become increasingly important as AI workloads place unprecedented pressure on enterprise systems.

That emphasis on infrastructure reflects a broader trend across the technology sector.

Research from Gartner predicts that by 2028, at least 15% of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI, compared with virtually none in 2024. The forecast highlights how organisations are beginning to move beyond single AI assistants towards coordinated systems capable of executing complex workflows across multiple applications.

Swaroop believes this transition represents one of the most significant shifts occurring within enterprise software.

"We're moving from systems that simply store information toward systems that can reason, coordinate and take action," she says. "That changes how product teams think about architecture, governance and customer value."

Her work increasingly focuses on multi-agent orchestration - an emerging approach where specialised AI agents collaborate to solve larger business problems while operating within clearly defined safeguards.

"The goal isn't autonomous AI replacing people," she explains. "It's AI augmenting people through coordinated decision-making while maintaining transparency and accountability."

As AI capabilities accelerate, concerns around governance have become equally prominent.

The World Economic Forum has repeatedly identified responsible AI governance as one of the defining priorities for organisations deploying advanced AI technologies, particularly in highly regulated industries such as finance, healthcare and human resources.

Swaroop believes responsible AI should not be viewed as a compliance exercise.

"Responsible AI isn't something you bolt onto a product at the end," she says. "It has to be designed into the architecture from the beginning. Governance actually enables innovation because it builds confidence for customers and internal stakeholders."

This philosophy has influenced both her professional work and broader industry engagement.

Alongside enterprise product leadership, Swaroop has contributed research exploring multi-agent AI orchestration architectures and enterprise decision intelligence while mentoring emerging technology professionals, particularly women entering product management and engineering.

She believes technical leadership increasingly requires balancing engineering expertise with broader organisational thinking.

"The most successful AI leaders won't necessarily build the best models," she says. "They'll build the best ecosystems around those models - bringing together engineering, product, design, governance and business strategy."

Despite the extraordinary pace of AI development, Swaroop believes the industry remains in its early stages.

Many organisations continue to approach AI through isolated pilots or individual productivity tools. The next wave, she suggests, will involve interconnected platforms capable of coordinating complex business processes rather than simply generating content.

That evolution will also reshape the role of product managers.

"The future product manager needs to understand distributed systems, AI behaviour, infrastructure economics and ethics alongside customer needs," she says. "It's becoming one of the most interdisciplinary roles in technology."

She also expects enterprise planning itself to become increasingly dynamic.

Instead of rigid roadmaps focused on predefined features, organisations are beginning to prioritise outcome-based planning - allowing teams to adapt as customer needs, AI capabilities and market conditions evolve.

"It's less about committing to a list of features eighteen months in advance," Swaroop says. "It's about continually measuring outcomes and adjusting based on evidence."

That philosophy reflects the broader transformation occurring across enterprise software.

Artificial intelligence may dominate today's technology headlines, but long-term success will likely depend less on increasingly powerful models than on the infrastructure, governance and product leadership that allow organisations to deploy those models effectively.

For Swarop, that's where the industry's attention should increasingly lie.

"The conversation is finally shifting from what AI can generate to what organisations can genuinely accomplish with it," she says. "That's where the next decade of innovation will be defined - not by individual breakthroughs, but by building intelligent systems that people can depend on every day."